Oregon’s community colleges need support
PMG file photo

The budgets for the state’s 17 community colleges are currently being decided. The effects of the pandemic are subsiding for educational institutions and enrollment has started to rebound.

Industry continues to face worker shortages, making it critical that the Oregon Legislature invest in workforce training, skills building and essential wraparound support services for students – all of which community colleges provide.

Dr. Adrien Bennings is president of Portland Community College: Dr. Tim Cook is president of Clackamas Community College and Dr. Lisa Skari is president of Mount Hood Community College