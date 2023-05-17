The budgets for the state’s 17 community colleges are currently being decided. The effects of the pandemic are subsiding for educational institutions and enrollment has started to rebound.
Industry continues to face worker shortages, making it critical that the Oregon Legislature invest in workforce training, skills building and essential wraparound support services for students – all of which community colleges provide.
We cannot provide economic mobility to Oregon’s underserved communities without needed investment. Community colleges are on the frontlines of training, education and support, creating the pathways of opportunity that will spur economic growth and prosperity for the state and region.
That is why we are asking legislators to support the Higher Education Coordinating Commission’s (HECC) request for the Community College Support Fund (CCSF) at $855 million (a 20% increase from 2021-23) in ongoing funding and $50 million in one-time funding. The full need colleges have identified is roughly a 44% increase to fully maintain current services. However, the HECC recommendation provides a compromise funding base from which colleges can continue to maintain critical programs and services and to meet the changing demands of students, communities and local economies.
What we are seeing is that state leadership has significantly disinvested in community colleges since 2009. Earlier this year, the governor’s recommended budget suggested a 2.5% decrease to $748.8 million for the CCSF, while the Ways and Means co-chairs’ budget framework lowered that recommendation further to $744.9 million, which is a 2.95% decrease.
At that funding level for the next biennium community colleges will be forced to make hard budget decisions, increasing tuition and sacrificing core services to students and the community.
Portland, Mount Hood and Clackamas community colleges are among the largest educational institutions in the state and some of the largest employers in the Portland metro region. The lack of proper funding would be long-lasting to the region.
A 2021 Economic Modeling Specialist International (EMSI) impact study found that PCC added $2.1 billion in income, and supported 24,169 jobs, to the region’s economy, based on 2018-19 data. In addition, the report found for every dollar of public money invested in PCC, taxpayers will receive $2.70 in return, over the course of students’ working lives.
According to the same study, in fiscal year 2018-19, Clackamas Community College added $291.7 million in income to the Clackamas County economy, a value approximately equal to 1.3% of the county’s total gross regional product. In terms of jobs, CCC’s impact supported 3,766 jobs.
Employers are having trouble finding trained workers and need workers with the skills developed at Oregon’s community colleges. Our CTE courses will continue to drive enrollment and help address the state's workforce shortages. The top jobs facing shortages include nurses, truck drivers, nursing assistants, electricians and carpenters. We are also seeing more demand from employers and students for industry-recognized short term, skill-based credentials that allow students to receive training and enter the workforce quickly.
Community colleges serve students from all backgrounds and walks of life, many of whom face significant barriers to accessing post-secondary education and training. In the 2021-2022 academic school year, 34% of Mount Hood Community College’s students were people of color. By investing in community colleges, we can create a more equitable and just society where everyone has an opportunity to succeed and contribute to the economy.
Our community colleges are a key part of a functioning economy and an investment in them is vital to ensuring Oregonians are prepared for the jobs of the future.
Dr. Adrien Bennings is president of Portland Community College: Dr. Tim Cook is president of Clackamas Community College and Dr. Lisa Skari is president of Mount Hood Community College
Featured Local Savings
Dr. Adrien Bennings is president of Portland Community College: Dr. Tim Cook is president of Clackamas Community College and Dr. Lisa Skari is president of Mount Hood Community College