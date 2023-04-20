Fast, seamless transfer of financial assets. Automatically enforceable business contracts. New opportunities for creative people to profit from their creations. A more secure and transparent supply chain for everything from pharmaceuticals to organic farm products.

All of these and other advantages are available through a single emerging technology called blockchain.

Danny Newman is a resident of Southwest Portland, and a partner in Tonkon Torp’s Litigation Department, where he focuses his work in bankruptcy and reorganization and serves as co-chair of the Government Solutions Practice Group.