If you’re like me, you have appreciated the Portland Tribune’s coverage of the recent cascade of plans and actions to address Oregon’s severe housing crises. The proposed steps by the Governor’s office, the legislature and local governments are complex and enmeshed, much like the underlying problems causing the crises. As a policy and communications professional at the federal level, though, I cannot help but feel like this shouldn’t be all on us. The federal government has a role to play, and that role is through the tax code. It’s time for a federal Renter Tax Credit.
The housing crises in Oregon are uniquely Oregonian but also universal. Since the end of the pandemic eviction moratorium, Oregonians are losing their housing at historically high rates. Evictions do not affect all Oregonians equitably, Black and other ethnically minoritized Oregonians lose their housing more often than white families, worsening structural inequities. This is happening almost everywhere in the US as skyrocketing rents easily outpace wages. But in this moment, I am not here to point the finger at landlords or employers or anyone in particular — we are all in this together now. I’m here to say that the tax code has a track record of substantial impact on similar issues, and it’s time to put it to work for housing.
In an excellent op-ed published by the Portland Tribune on November 23, 2022, the author reminded us that the 2021 expansion of the Child Tax Credit (CTC) contributed to an astounding 46 percent drop in child poverty. Take a second with that. (As a side note, it is absolutely worth restoring the CTC expansion as soon as humanly possible as the op-ed author says). Cutting child poverty in half—that is the power of the tax code. We can harness this power for renters.
For full disclosure, I am a homeowner. When my spouse and I took the plunge from renting to ownership, we were welcomed with open arms by the tax code. We tapped into a (since lapsed) first-time homebuyer’s credit and have used the mortgage interest deduction, the property tax deduction, and an origination fee deduction. This was the first time the tax code supported me with housing, though I needed it more as a desperate Portland renter and new grad in the 2011 job market. It’s time for renters to get support alongside their homeowning counterparts.
There are many ways a Renter Tax Credit could play out at the federal level, but most importantly it should cap the cost of housing at no more than 30 percent of a household's income. Tying the credit to renters rather than landlords helps ensure competitiveness in the market since a renter could take themselves and their tax credit to a new building in the face of poor living conditions or other issues. A Renter Tax Credit will also alleviate the bureaucratic burden created by other rental assistance programs that cannot even begin to serve the number of people facing housing challenges.
Keeping Oregonians in their homes would not only help address homelessness but boost our local labor markets since eviction often gives way to job loss (not the other way around). Let’s tell our members of Congress that we know the power of the tax code, and we want them to start exploring a federal Renter Tax Credit. Call them, write them, meet with them and demand action on a Renter Tax Credit — or volunteer with an organization coalescing around this issue like the one I work for called RESULTS. Let’s turn our state-level work on housing into the collective effort it truly is.
Featured Local Savings
Laura Labarre is Associate Director of Communications at RESULTS and RESULTS Educational Fund, a grassroots anti-poverty advocacy organization. She lives in Portland, OR and can be reached at llabarre@results.org.