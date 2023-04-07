If you’re like me, you have appreciated the Portland Tribune’s coverage of the recent cascade of plans and actions to address Oregon’s severe housing crises. The proposed steps by the Governor’s office, the legislature and local governments are complex and enmeshed, much like the underlying problems causing the crises. As a policy and communications professional at the federal level, though, I cannot help but feel like this shouldn’t be all on us. The federal government has a role to play, and that role is through the tax code. It’s time for a federal Renter Tax Credit.

The housing crises in Oregon are uniquely Oregonian but also universal. Since the end of the pandemic eviction moratorium, Oregonians are losing their housing at historically high rates. Evictions do not affect all Oregonians equitably, Black and other ethnically minoritized Oregonians lose their housing more often than white families, worsening structural inequities. This is happening almost everywhere in the US as skyrocketing rents easily outpace wages. But in this moment, I am not here to point the finger at landlords or employers or anyone in particular — we are all in this together now. I’m here to say that the tax code has a track record of substantial impact on similar issues, and it’s time to put it to work for housing.

Laura Labarre is Associate Director of Communications at RESULTS and RESULTS Educational Fund, a grassroots anti-poverty advocacy organization. She lives in Portland, OR and can be reached at llabarre@results.org.