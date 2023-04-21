Setting a course for the future with meaningful investments

Gov. Tina Kotek

When I was sworn in more than 100 days ago, I made it clear to Oregonians that I would wake up every day with a mission to deliver results for them. The issues I am prioritizing are of shared concern across the state and across party lines. And the challenges facing Oregon didn’t arrive overnight and they won’t be solved in a few months.

But our 100-day sprint has laid the foundation to improve the lives of all Oregonians. To get big things done we must believe progress is possible — and, in Oregon, we do.

Tina Kotek is governor of Oregon. Elected in 2022, she took office in January.