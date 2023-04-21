When I was sworn in more than 100 days ago, I made it clear to Oregonians that I would wake up every day with a mission to deliver results for them. The issues I am prioritizing are of shared concern across the state and across party lines. And the challenges facing Oregon didn’t arrive overnight and they won’t be solved in a few months.
But our 100-day sprint has laid the foundation to improve the lives of all Oregonians. To get big things done we must believe progress is possible — and, in Oregon, we do.
In my first 100 days as your governor, I have been inspired by the potential for change in our communities. From Yoncalla to Lincoln City, from Vernonia to The Dalles, I’ve been meeting with Oregonians, listening to what they’re doing, listening to how I can help.
I’m working hard to do my part. I’ve set aggressive goals for the emergency resources to address unsheltered homelessness — to keep nearly 9,000 people from becoming homeless, add at least 600 more shelter beds, and move at least 1,200 people into permanent housing. We have begun the work to chart a path to building 36,000 more housing units per year.
In the coming weeks, funding for my emergency declaration will be distributed with specific targets to reduce unsheltered homelessness in communities across Oregon. It is historic that we are making this kind of significant investment so quickly and with such specific outcomes tied to that funding. We are doing this because a crisis of this scale demands bold action and innovation.
The bipartisan Housing Emergency Response Package is a downpayment on an investment that Oregonians are owed.
I am calling on the Legislature to approve at least another $1.3 billion before this session is over: $1 billion in bonding to build and preserve more affordable housing and at least $300 million to continue our work on homelessness and ensure that we do not lose ground at this critical juncture.
Likewise, the overlay between behavioral health and housing stability is as clear as day. Oregonians need a stronger, more accessible behavioral health system that meets them where they are and matches them with the appropriate level of care that they need, regardless of their age, income or zip code. For those who are also experiencing homelessness, addressing our behavioral health system is a complementary way we can help ensure our housing investments go further.
To achieve this, we must disrupt the harmful and expensive homelessness-jail-hospital pipeline, decrease preventable deaths related to a person’s substance use or mental health issue, and stabilize and support the behavioral health workforce.
On education, I’ve been thrilled to see the progress on the Early Literacy Success Initiative that my office has worked on with legislators to support our children’s ability to read and write. The renewed focus on early literacy development outlined in House Bill 3198 will put our students on the right path.
The $120 million I targeted should be the minimum the state invests this session. If passed and adequately funded, this will be a first step toward a long-term approach to improve how we support our students’ development inside and outside the classroom.
We must set the course for Oregon’s future by making meaningful investments in each of these priority areas.
Oregon’s reserve funds stand strong at $2 billion, thanks to over a decade of prudent leadership.
One thing is certain: Investing in solutions now will yield far better results in the long term than padding our savings accounts while Oregon communities are struggling. Our problems will only become more expensive to address if neglected.
We must make sure that every level of government is providing the best possible customer service to Oregonians and operating with accountability and transparency. At 100 days, I’m reaffirming the commitments I made on day one: to listen, to dig into the details, to develop solutions together and to advocate for better results at every level of government.
Let’s keep going, together!
Featured Local Savings
Tina Kotek is governor of Oregon. Elected in 2022, she took office in January.