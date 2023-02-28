Tolling in Oregon: Where each gubernatorial candidate falls

I-205 running through West Linn might see tolls in the future.

 PMG File Photo

Sometimes you need to slow down to avoid a mistake. A perfect example of this is ODOT’s runaway plan to toll all lanes of I-5 and I-205 in the Portland metro area.

The decision to allow ODOT to implement tolls was never given the careful consideration it deserved. In 2017, the Legislature passed a sweeping funding package that made much-needed investments to our transportation system. Unfortunately, buried on page 107 of that bill was an obscure provision giving ODOT unprecedented authority to exact tolls anywhere in the state it sees fit. Despite holding seven public meetings on the bill, the Transportation Committee never debated that provision, and its very existence is hardly referenced anywhere in the legislative record.

Dan Occhipinti is the Chief Legal and Administrative Officer of Pacific Seafood, a food processing and distribution company headquartered in Clackamas, Oregon.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you