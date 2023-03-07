0315-hassanopedvaccines

A columnist says the United States' for-profit health care system has made life-saving medical care unaffordable for too many people.

 PMG File Photo

On May 11, the United States government plans to end the national and public health emergency that began at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Our government initially declared the emergency because it recognized the imminent risk of Americans losing their livelihoods, their health and their lives.

Dr. Ryan Hassan is a pediatrician practicing in Clackamas County.