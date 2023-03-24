Rarely can you see the impact of investing in youth so profoundly as at the graduation celebration of a recovery high school like Harmony Academy in Lake Oswego.

There, teenagers not only glow with typical excitement for the future but with a deep gratitude for the love and support that helped them move beyond addiction and into recovery. Parents also beam with hope and a sense of relief knowing a healthy future is possible again. And educators swell with the satisfaction of seeing up close the great purpose in their work.