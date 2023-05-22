We know that earning a college degree allows individuals to not only improve their socioeconomic status and combat generational poverty, but it also helps to diversify the perspectives of those in positions of leadership.
But often, the opportunity to earn a four-year degree isn’t available to all students, which is why it is critical that we take every opportunity to expand access to our public universities.
Over the last few years in particular, students have had greater needs than ever before.
Financial instability, inflation, and a lack of need-based financial aid has made college even more unattainable than it has been in years past. Students have also faced what would once have been considered insurmountable challenges with remote learning during the pandemic, while others struggle to balance meeting their basic needs, such as food and housing, with their academic requirements.
Oregon’s public universities, including the Center for Women’s Leadership’s (CWL) home institution, Portland State University (PSU), have stepped up to meet the needs of students. As someone who engages with college students every day, I have seen just how critical the support offered by universities like PSU is.
Perhaps most shocking in recent years is the increase in food and housing insecurity among our students. There have been multiple incidents with students who I have engaged with throughout the pandemic where they’ve requested emergency direct aid, had to work multiple jobs, or live in unsafe environments just to survive with basic needs somewhat met.
This has disproportionately impacted students of color. Over the last two years I have had four students of color hospitalized for mental health and physical bodily responses to the deep, layered trauma and stress from navigating systemic oppression while working to maintain base line quality of life.
Even as our universities are stepping up to support students, they are doing more with less. Oregon currently invests less than half the national average in financial aid per public university student, and we rank 45th in the country for per-student, state funding of public universities. It is unacceptable for Oregon to be at the bottom of a list as important as this.
The students earning degrees at our public universities will not only play a critical role in expanding our workforce in Oregon, but many of them will also go on to become the next generation of leaders in our state.
AT CWL, we are committed to equipping the next generation of leaders as they move into boardrooms, classrooms, places of worship, executive suites, legislative chambers, nonprofits, union halls, the streets and the fields, and wherever else their leadership can advance the wellbeing of Oregonians and the land we depend upon.
Based on my personal experience with this generation of students, our state will be in good hands with these emerging leaders, but they can’t do it alone.
Every two years, the Oregon Legislature makes important funding decisions for our public universities. This year, I hope Oregon will make a much-needed investment in our public universities and fund the Public University Support Fund at $1.05 billion, as well as the Oregon Opportunity Grant, Oregon’s largest need-based financial aid program, at $400 million. This investment will allow public universities to continue offering not only academic programs, but also other critical services to students.
University students have proven these last few years that they are some of the most resilient this state has ever seen. They have overcome challenges most of us could never have imagined and continued to invest in themselves and their education.
Now, it’s time for the state to make that same investment in them, and the students who will come after them, by fully funding our public universities at $1.05 billion.
Jessica Mole Hellman is a resident of Milwaukie and executive director of the Center for Women's Leadership at Portland State University.