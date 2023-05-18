We all deserve to understand and be understood in our doctor’s office, in the courtroom, and during all of life’s most difficult and important moments. But for over 35,000 Oregonians whose primary language is an Indigenous language from present-day Mexico, Central America, and South America, that is not the reality.

Unfortunately, none of Oregon’s statewide systems reliably provide services or interpretation in the 30+ Indigenous languages spoken in Oregon. This prevents Indigenous language speakers from these regions from accessing critical medical, legal, and social services.

Cameron Coval is the executive director of Pueblo Unido, a community-based organization connecting immigrants to legal, social, and Indigenous language interpretation services. Cam is based in Portland, Oregon.

Gil Muñoz is the CEO of Virginia Memorial Health Center, the largest non-profit community health center in Oregon with a special emphasis on migrant and seasonal farmworkers. Gil is based in Portland, Oregon.