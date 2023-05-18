We all deserve to understand and be understood in our doctor’s office, in the courtroom, and during all of life’s most difficult and important moments. But for over 35,000 Oregonians whose primary language is an Indigenous language from present-day Mexico, Central America, and South America, that is not the reality.
Unfortunately, none of Oregon’s statewide systems reliably provide services or interpretation in the 30+ Indigenous languages spoken in Oregon. This prevents Indigenous language speakers from these regions from accessing critical medical, legal, and social services.
This legislative session, lawmakers have the opportunity to expand Indigenous language access to ensure that Oregonians who speak Indigenous languages are included in civic life, health care, and access to justice.
As the leaders of a large community health center and a community based organization respectively, we know that a lack of access to quality interpretation in Indigenous languages can have severe consequences:
Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center is the largest non-profit community health center in Oregon serving more than 50,000 individuals across Washington and Yamhill counties in 18 clinics with a special emphasis on migrant and seasonal farmworkers.
Our patients speak more than 60 different languages. We work every day to address and remove the barriers that prevent our patients from receiving the care they need. Unfortunately, interpretation services in Indigenous languages from these regions can be very hard to find due to structural barriers that prevent these interpreters from being credentialed by the state.
Not being able to have an interpreter can lead to misdiagnosis, interruptions in treatment, and even delay of life-saving care.
At Pueblo Unido, we work to support Oregonians who, without access to interpretation, face devastating human rights violations, including wrongful imprisonment, an inability to access care, or exclusions from civic society. Our programs are focused on promoting inclusion by helping people overcome financial, technological, literacy, linguistic, and bureaucratic barriers to essential human rights and services.
One of the biggest hurdles to achieving adequate language interpretation in Oregon is not a lack of potential interpreters, but rather a missing pathway for interpreters to become credentialed. Without formal credentials, Indigenous language interpreters are not able to further their professional advancement or provide efficient interpretation services in healthcare and judicial settings in Oregon.
That’s why Pueblo Unido is united with interpreters to advocate for change. Together, we have supported the formation of the Collective of Indigenous Interpreters of Oregon (CIIO), a group of interpreters of Indigenous languages from Mexico, Central, and South America. The Collective is working to address barriers to legal and social services for speakers of Indigenous languages from these regions.
Senate Bill 612 would create a path for interpreters to demonstrate their language proficiency and obtain formal credentials. This would significantly expand the pool of credentialed interpreters in Oregon and include funding to ensure that no Oregonian who speaks a language of lesser diffusion is forced to pay for their own interpretation. Members of the Collective have shared that people who need interpretation services are often required to pay out-of-pocket, which many cannot afford.
This reality forces them to go without interpretation, or for interpreters to forgo payment. SB 612 would help alleviate this problem.
By passing this community-led legislation, lawmakers can make progress towards ensuring that no matter where we’re from or what language we speak, we can understand and be understood.
Cameron Coval is the executive director of Pueblo Unido, a community-based organization connecting immigrants to legal, social, and Indigenous language interpretation services. Cam is based in Portland, Oregon.
Gil Muñoz is the CEO of Virginia Memorial Health Center, the largest non-profit community health center in Oregon with a special emphasis on migrant and seasonal farmworkers. Gil is based in Portland, Oregon.