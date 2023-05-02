The Oregon Legislature is past the halfway mark and tensions are high. Partisanship is driving the gridlock we see reported in the news about late night voting sessions and the full reading of bills.

We get it. The party in charge wants to ramrod their agenda, and the minority party is committed to fighting them, using every procedural option available. We’ve seen this dynamic play out before. Each time the Legislature goes down this path, the outcomes are more extreme and any possibility of working together is damaged.

Bill Kennemer is a former Republican legislator, most recently representing Senate District 20 from 2021-2023. Marty Wilde is a Democratic legislator who represented House District 11 from 2019 to 2023