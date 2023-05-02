The Oregon Legislature is past the halfway mark and tensions are high. Partisanship is driving the gridlock we see reported in the news about late night voting sessions and the full reading of bills.
We get it. The party in charge wants to ramrod their agenda, and the minority party is committed to fighting them, using every procedural option available. We’ve seen this dynamic play out before. Each time the Legislature goes down this path, the outcomes are more extreme and any possibility of working together is damaged.
Worse, this never-ending loop of vitriol and gamesmanship spills over into our elections, where legislative races in some communities now cost as much as $5 million for a public service job that pays less than three thousand dollars a month.
Voters deserve better and voters should put a stop to the insanity.
As former state legislators from opposing parties, we are very aware of the pressures of partisanship. We are proud of our respective values and believe more balance and less party politics will create better outcomes for our state. That is why we’re encouraging you to support People Not Politicians and the effort to get Initiative Petition 14 (IP 14) on the ballot.
Initiative Petition 14 would create an independent redistricting commission. How could that help our Legislature be more balanced and functional? Right now, partisan legislators draw their own districts, all but ensuring their own re-elections. With 40% of Oregonians not registered with either major party, this means over a million Oregonians are excluded from voting in party primaries. Most Oregonians, regardless of party, consider themselves moderate, but gerrymandered districts cater to the extremes of both major parties and leave no room for other voices to be heard.
Initiative Petition 14 will bring fairness and balance back to our election process. If we can gather the signatures to get IP 14 on the November 2024 ballot, a new independent commission with Oregonians from different parties – four Democrats, four Republicans and four members who are non-affiliated or represent minor parties – will get to draw balanced districts. Candidates will have to appeal to the general voting population, not just their party faithful. And when they serve in the Legislature, they will be incentivized to work across party lines to actually get things done, not virtue signal to partisan bases at the expense of all Oregonians.
Independent commissions in other states have had a moderating impact on their legislatures. We need that in Oregon.
People Not Politicians is a group of unlikely partners who understand that to save our state we must put aside differences and do what is best for all Oregon. The three chief petitioners represent voices from the left, the right and the middle.
Endorsers include former lawmakers U.S. Sen. Gordon Smith and Congressman Kurt Schrader; former state Sen. Betsy Johnson, past Secretaries of State, business organizations, Common Cause, Taxpayers Association of Oregon, the League of Women Voters, Forward Oregon and many more.
It is truly up to us, the people, to end entrenched partisan politics. IP 14 is a great way put a stop to unfair gerrymandering and start working together again.
Bill Kennemer is a former Republican legislator, most recently representing Senate District 20 from 2021-2023. Marty Wilde is a Democratic legislator who represented House District 11 from 2019 to 2023
