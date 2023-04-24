Let doctors help curb Oregon’s addiction crisis

Anyone who has watched prime-time TV knows that pharmaceuticals aren’t perfect. We learn they don’t work for everyone, can have significant side effects and some people are “allergic” to them. We patients are advised to talk about the efficacy and side effects with our doctors and we are told choosing the medicine is our decision to make with our doctors.
One category of drugs you won’t see advertised are opioids.
Society has recognized that opioids are painfully addictive and should be avoided when at all possible. As a member of a state task force on health care, I’m aware that Oregon has done poorly in addressing opioid use and addiction.
Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan released a critical audit last year and the state legislative assembly is struggling to get the state to better address the opioid addiction problem.
Doctors, hospitals, pharmacies, health insurance companies, law enforcement, the judicial system, educators and state health care regulators all have a role to play in getting Oregon onto a better path with regard to opioids.
Unfortunately, one of Oregon’s largest hospital chains, Legacy Health, has decided it should interfere with doctor-patient decisions about using a pain blocker that eliminates or reduces the need for opioids after surgeries.
Legacy Health has banned, without exception, the use of Exparel, a non-opioid analgesic, at its hospitals. This pushes doctors to prescribe, and patients to take, opioids in situations that otherwise could be avoided if Exparel were in the surgeons’ medicine chests.
Some surgical operations -- particularly, for example, some orthopedic surgeries and surgeries and on feet (as I recently needed) or addressing anal fissures -- are quite painful in the first few days after the operations; Exparel eliminates the need for opioids in the first 48 to 72 hours after surgery. And when Exparel starts wearing off the pain can often be addressed by doses of acetaminophen and ibuprofen.
That was my experience. Instead of going to my local hospital, Silverton Legacy, I traveled 50 minutes to West Valley Health where my doctor was allowed to use Exparel. The medication performed as advertised: it blocked significant pain from my surgery. By the time it began to wear off, all I needed to control my minor pain was Tylenol and Advil.
Legacy’s chief pharmacy officer explained in an email to me that his formulary committee reviewed studies showing more cost-effective alternatives, though he has refused to share those studies, nor has he given me the name of any effective, non-opioid alternative to Exparel. And while Legacy claims other Portland-area hospital systems do not allow Exparel, Legacy refuses to identify which ones. I checked with a Providence hospital and Exparel is not prohibited by their formulary.
In researching the problem, I have spoken with several doctors who are upset about losing access to Exparel and they claim their complaints to Legacy administration seemingly fell on deaf ears. I don’t believe any doctors who regularly work in Silverton were involved with the formulary committee.
Legacy Health’s policy to prohibit doctors from using a pain blocker which either can dramatically reduce or eliminate the need for post-surgery opioids caused them to lose both my business and my faith in their ability to provide quality health care.
The governor, lawmakers, law enforcement, educators and state health care regulators need to do a number of things to better address Oregon’s opioid crisis. They should start by saying no to Legacy Health’s no exceptions ban on use of a pain blocker that reduces or eliminates opioid use.
Legacy Health needs to become part of the solution, not the problem, of overuse of opioids.
Chuck Sheketoff lives in Silverton and has been involved in public health policy for 30 years as a legal aid attorney and lobbyist, founder of the Oregon Center for Public Policy, and most recently as a Governor-appointed member of the Joint Task Force on Universal Health Care.
