People are dying every day from preventable overdose deaths. We need to be doing all we can to stop this crisis from worsening. Measure 110 is one of the tools that can help, funding evidence-based harm reduction initiatives that are proven to work.

Harm reduction interventions reduce overdose deaths in our communities, and increase the likelihood that someone struggling with substance use will seek treatment. The CDC reports that people engaged with harm reduction services are five times more likely to enter drug treatment than people who don’t utilize these programs.

Haven Wheelock is a Southwest Portland resident.

Tags

Recommended for you