As an Oregon Health Plan behavioral health consumer, I have experienced firsthand the challenges that individuals face when accessing behavioral health services.

Many individuals struggle to navigate complex service systems, and too often their voices are left out of decision-making processes. That's why I am writing to express my support for Senate Bill 432.1, which seeks to expand consumer engagement and equitable participation in behavioral health services planning and policy development.

Kevin Fitts is a resident of Southeast Portland and the executive director of The Oregon Mental Health Consumers Association.

