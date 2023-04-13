Legislature should support regulating harmful factory farms
This past Monday, the Oregon Senate Natural Resources Committee moved two factory farm bills — SB 85 and SB 398 — out of committee in response to overwhelming public pressure. This is a great step — but legislators must keep it up and pass strong regulations that protect our environment and communities from the harms of factory farms.
I moved to Oregon from Virginia this past August. What struck me most when driving through Oregon this summer was how hot and dry everything was. I was aware of the wildfires that have been plaguing California over the recent years, but was shocked and scared when later this summer, intense wildfires sprung up all over Oregon and Washington. Seeing the burnt orange skies and breathing the smoky air left me concerned for my health, the safety of others, and the well-being and preservation of the beautiful Pacific Northwest. Factory farms contribute to these rampant wildfires by producing planet-warming methane gas. Food and Water Watch reported that Oregon's 11 mega-dairies produce as much greenhouse gases as 318,000 vehicles — changing our climate and increasing the frequency, intensity and scale of wildfires.
Additionally, these industrial facilities use 8.2 million gallons of water per day — as much as a small city! — further contributing to Oregon's mega-drought and exacerbating the wildfires. Factory farms trap us in a cycle that leads to fiercer wildfires that will continue to ravage Oregon's communities and natural beauty. We can't allow factory farms to continue.
Sam McBroom is a resident of Southeast Portland.
Portlanders, roll up your sleeves
I have lost my patience for those lifelong Portlanders complaining that some nebulous “they” have destroyed the city so they want to leave. And the businesses that have enjoyed tax benefits and incentives provided by Portlanders threaten to abandon the city that has welcomed and supported them.
What Portland needs is people who are willing to roll up their sleeves, stop complaining, blaming and take responsibility for the character, re-birth and growth of our amazing, unique and proudly weird city.
We Portlanders have celebrated our individualism, fought sometimes, but listened to each other and been flexible enough to do what is best for our entire community and build an amazing, one of a kind, city. We have a small town heart and are facing big city issues.
No matter what we are told, Portland is not the worst at anything. It isn’t the best at anything either.
Nationally, homelessness has been growing rapidly for decades. There are tent cities in every major city. Nationally, housing costs have been escalating for years.
Mental health programs and the number of those who need them have spiraled out of control since The Reagan Administration removed the Mental Health Systems Act in the early 1980’s with bipartisan approval to leave hundreds of thousand Americans with mental issues untreated, destitute and homeless.
Three years ago, Covid-19 became one of the largest global pandemics in human history and the world was put on pause and got very scary.
Thousands of office workers were sent to work from home. Without those people downtown small businesses who rely on them had to close. Downtown became a vacuum. Nature hates a vacuum. Homeless people filled that void.
Big businesses realized that working from home works and actually has benefits. They don’t need office space, they don’t have to pay utilities, they don’t have to pay insurance on the space and let go of major pieces of rented office space. That newfound resource became profit so they didn’t call everyone back and repopulate downtown.
Without people coming back, downtown cannot heal and recover. Crowds discourage crime. The homeless don’t stay in active areas. Crowds generate income for all businesses.
Now is not the time to assign blame or vilify anyone. It is time to rebuild, rethink and create an even better city. In the ashes are opportunities. We need a comprehensive plan to rebuild Portland. We need to all pull together and cooperatively find solutions.
Politicians cannot do it. We live in a country where lying is not only acceptable but expected. Where elected politicians don’t work for the good of constituents but constituents work for the good of politicians. We need to focus on what is good for all of Portland. Help is out there and we need to access it wisely and with organization and focus.
Governor Kotek has made an historic amount of funding to work on the homeless situation available. Multnomah County is one of only two counties who have not been granted a share yet. The reason…The Portland plan is not defined or described precisely. Wisely, the Governor is not willing to pay for Portland to just move tents around. Portland needs a long term focused plan not just throwing more money at the symptoms but also addressing the causes of Portland homelessness and the plan has to include complete transparency and accountability.
The homeless, crime, addiction and mental illness are not the only problem. Together they are the problem.
We all have to go downtown, shop, eat, see a show, just walk around. See for yourself that it’s not as bad as the politicians, internet and gossip tell you.
An amazing assortment of businesses and employees have stayed put and fought everything that has come at them. We need to acknowledge them by supporting them.
Portland has come through rough times, a little dinged up, but she is still here, beautiful and weird. I wasn’t born here. I chose to be here because of everything Portland was, is and will be.
To those “lifers” and businesses that want to leave because Portland is somehow completely destroyed and not worth rebuilding, I ask, why did you let this happen?
Now that there has been a collective gasp and all pearls are indignantly clasped, let’s get to work.
David Obele is a resident of northwest Portland.
Willow Project will harm climate, indigenous groups
Biden’s campaign advertised he would fight for a more sustainable future, and he swore to end new drilling on public lands. The Willow project, the oil drilling project on Alaska's North Slope, was planned to be built near the village of Utqiagvik. The project would not only change the land, but affect the local animal species, habitats, and cause food shortages for the indigenous people who live near the site. According to the Natural Resource Defense Council the Willow Project “would cause roughly 280 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) emissions over the course its lifetime.”
Biden approved the ConocoPhillips’ Willow Project despite 5 million signatures on Change.org, petitioning to stop the project. The decision is a major setback in meeting sustainability goals, as the venture will have oil drilling into the National Petroleum Reserve for decades. The Biden administration cut down the proposed five oil drill pads to three pads, which will reduce ConocoPhillips' projected oil amounts by a mere 10%.
The Biden administration has let down voters, the indigenous community which they will destroy with this project, and people all over the world who are concerned about global warming. The project is a giant leap toward irreparable climate change.
Sophia Donato is a resident of southeast Portland.