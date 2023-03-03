Canceling student loans will not cost taxpayers
I am a 52 year old art teacher in $92,000 of student debt, due only to the insane predatory interest rates — not because I don't do everything I can to pay the debt.
I am a 52 year old art teacher in $92,000 of student debt, due only to the insane predatory interest rates — not because I don't do everything I can to pay the debt.
Student loan cancellation will not cost taxpayers.
We need to bombard the country with the correct math and calculations on how it will cost other people nothing — and in fact, will free up spending money of those in debt to feed the economy.
It will make people happier. It means I can spend more time teaching instead of all my free time trying to find a side hustle to make extra cash.
Jenifer Yeuroukis is a resident of Old Town, Portland.
Measure 110 is the first time that addiction recovery funds have been intentionally earmarked to serve black, brown and indigenous communities. These are the communities that have been the most impacted by the war on drugs, and that continue to be expelled from services because providers don't understand their culture or values, or don't speak their language. But Measure 110 is changing that.
In the last 60 days, my organization, which consists of two coordinators, has assisted over 100 Black, brown and indigenous individuals with their recovery goals. We have connected folks to peer services, treatment, shelters, transitional housing, clean and sober housing, and eviction prevention services. We have gotten people and families off the street. We also provided rental assistance, employment navigation, education, training and basic needs, like hygiene products, groceries, clothing, shoes, emergency transportation, medication, access to overdose prevention medicine, and cell phones to stay connected to their treatment groups and programs as many are now virtual.
This was all made possible because of Measure 110 funds, and has just happened within the last 60 days.
Our success is greatly due to the fact that we speak the language of the community we serve, we share similar cultural values, we share similar stories — and, we look like them! Because of M110 resources we are creating hope, building trust, creating a community that believes that people will and do recover. We are saving lives.
Jose Luis Garcia is a resident of northeast Portland.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.