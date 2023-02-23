I recently learned that Oregon has more miles of polluted or “impaired” waterways than any other state. It has been over 50 years since I really understood that the earth has a finite amount of water, and that water can be polluted beyond repair.

This is not the Oregon that I think of when I envision our green and vibrant state — so full of the outdoor activities and beautiful nature that make our home so special. Luckily, we aren’t “beyond repair” yet — we have a chance to repair our water supply, starting with factory farms.

Claire Gates is a resident of Southeast Portland.

Tags

Recommended for you