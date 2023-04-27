Lawmakers should protect the climate
There’s nowhere to escape to. We are reminded daily of the increasingly horrible effects of climate change. No matter where you live — we aren’t safe and neither are our children.
When I was a kid, we were taught what to do if a nuclear war started. We hid under our desks (as if that would protect us!) and hoped that our leaders could stave off disaster. Somehow, I emerged intact from that era’s nightmare only to find out in my senior years that the whole world is barreling toward a much bigger catastrophe.
It can all feel overwhelming and inevitable. The enormity of the problem can be paralyzing. It feels like no matter what we do as individuals — even if we recycle, bike to work and keep our thermostats turned low — it’s not big enough to reverse the current trend line. But there is something bigger we can do.
Oregon lawmakers are considering a package of bills that would help us transition away from poorly insulated buildings and fossil fuels. The region’s abundant clean energy sources can be expanded to help all of us — including low-income Oregonians who can least afford high utility bills — to a more resilient future.
Collectively, these bills will work to make our buildings (the second-largest source of climate impact, right behind transportation) more efficient and comfortable. They make good business sense when you consider the wasted money for utilities that are avoidable with better decisions about how we build them.
Even in our deeply divided world today, this is one thing we can all agree on: We inherited an amazing natural world and we owe it to ourselves and future generations to protect it.
Mary Anne Cassin is a resident of southwest Portland.
Bill 543 helps Mother Earth
There was a brand new bill that just got signed into law and all I have to say is that Mother Earth is going to be extremely happy.
Bill 543 is vastly important and I just want to say that I am extremely proud to be a citizen of Oregon just due to the fact that we as a state continue to be progressive in the banning of materials that hurt Nature. Styrofoam was patented in 1944 and even when I was a kid back in the '90s … it was known to be terrible for the environment because it never breaks down.
The only reason people used it was because it was a great insulator and was predominately used to keep coolers cold … but that was way back then. Nowadays new appliances use styrofoam as a part of the baseline packaging among a great deal other usages.
It is high time to realize that it is 2023 and that there is better technology and materials that can be used instead of this terrible material that should be illegal everywhere in the world. Having styrofoam be put to the annuals of history is exactly what is needed for progress in this world and especially in this country.
I am happy that Oregon always leads the country in progressive agendas and it seems we will continue to inspire other states to keep moving forward. Thank you.
Brandon Stewart is a resident of northwest Portland.
Support the container ban
I support the ban on single use polystyrene food containers that just passed the Oregon senate. Plastic pollution is a threat to our way of life in Oregon, and every citizen needs to understand how dangerous it is.
Like many others, I spent my childhood hiking the Columbia Gorge with my father. My grandfather taught me to identify Ponderosas, Doug Firs, and Poison Oak. I wouldn’t trade my memories of Nehalem Bay sunsets with my mother for the world.
I’m not alone when I say Oregon’s environment has made me who I am. It also keeps us strong as an economic powerhouse. Over 10 billion tourism dollars flow into Oregon annually — thanks to our waters, forests, deserts and mountains.
Environment Oregon found microplastics in all 30 Oregon lakes it tested. Trash is piling up on our beaches, and toxic “forever chemicals” like PFAS irreversibly snake their way into our pristine soil and watersheds.
The state tried to ban styrofoam in 2019, but this bill fell apart when politicians proposed finding a way to recycle styrofoam. Such a system hasn’t begun to take shape. Every second of inaction is more irreversible poison seeping into the environment, and in turn poisoning our economy, history, and identity as Oregonians.
Phasing out the use of styrofoam by 2025 is just the start of the conservation efforts we need — but it should be celebrated by everyone who lives here.
Jonah Paterson is a resident of southwest Portland.
Styrofoam packaging damages the environment
Styrofoam packaging is like not flossing your teeth: you know it’s not right, but it’s easy to ignore. Unfortunately, styrofoam packaging is a much bigger problem than food stuck in your gums.
Polystyrene foam, commonly known as styrofoam, is non-recyclable, and essentially non-biodegradable. This means it can linger in the environment for decades or centuries, poisoning creatures and ecosystems.
Unlike other uses for plastic, styrofoam is extremely replaceable. It’s used mostly in food and drink containers, which could easily be made out of different materials without too much trouble. Considering their longevity, damage, and replaceability, styrofoam has no reason to continue sticking around.
Luckily, a solution is within reach! Senate Bill 543 would ban styrofoam in all of Oregon, ban vendors from using containers containing certain “forever chemicals”, and impose daily fines for those who don’t comply. The bill has bipartisan support, passing the Senate 20-9 and the House 40-18, and it now sits on the Governor’s desk.
This bill is exactly what is needed to solve the styrofoam problem, and Tina Kotek should join eight fellow states and sign SB543 into law without delay.
Zane Emerson is a resident of northeast Portland.