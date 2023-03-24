Let's curb fossil fuels for future generations
Most of us believe scientific consensus that to avoid the most catastrophic consequences of climate change, we need to keep fossil fuels in the ground and pivot to an economy based on renewal energy now, since we can’t do it yesterday.
The Big Four banks—Chase, Citi, Wells Fargo and Bank of America—have together lent a trillion dollars for new fossil fuel and deforestation projects, just in the last seven years. The banks are sensitive to public pressure. HSBC, Europe’s biggest bank, will phase out its support for the coal industry in the developed world by 2030 and in the developing world by 2040, bowing to investor pressure to toughen its stance on fossil fuel financing.
On Tuesday, March 21, in over 100 actions across the country, old people in a new organization called Third Act will be cutting up their credit cards and cutting their ties with these banks. We can accelerate the transition from fossil fuels by how we handle our money.
I am joining Third Act and this action in Portland because I want to do what I can to provide a planet that will sustain the flourishing of human life for my grandchildren’s grandchildren and all future generations. As I near the end of my life, what could possibly matter more than that?
David Parker is a resident of southeast Portland.
Experts issue grim warning on climate change
On Monday, March 20th, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issued its latest assessment on climate change, drawing on the findings of hundreds of scientists throughout the world. The assessment details the devastating impacts of rising greenhouse gas emissions, including destruction of homes, loss of crops, and fragmentation of communities.
Animal agriculture is responsible for at least 15% of man-made greenhouse gas emissions, including nitrous oxide from animal waste piles, methane from ruminant digestion, and carbon dioxide from burning forests to create animal pastures.
In an environmentally sustainable world, meat and dairy products in our diet must be replaced by vegetables, fruits, and grains, just as fossil fuels are replaced by wind, solar, and other emission-free energy sources.
Our favorite supermarket offers a rich variety of plant-based meat and dairy products. It enables each of us to reduce our carbon footprint, even as we improve our health and reduce animal cruelty.
Charlie Richter is a resident of southeast Portland.
Waking up brown
Product of migration
Historic segregation
You look different, your hair is frizzy
Brown eyes, tan skin
How do you get your skin so tan?
You don’t look Mexican
How do you pronounce your name?
Waking up brown
Part of the American statistic
Raised by a single mother
The drive instilled in us to succeed
The fear of the chancla
Smell of sweet bread on the kitchen table
Corrido’s in the background on a Sunday afternoon
Chili so hot your eyes burn
Tias voice echoing in the background
Will she ever get out of this small town?
How do you pronounce your name?
Waking up brown
When you call us illegals
Denying our humanity
To maintain your own vanity
I mask the discomfort to fit in
You love our culture
But not our people
How do you pronounce your name?
Waking up brown
Will this war ever end?
Land of the free
Stolen from me
How do you pronounce your name?
Maritza Oropeza Kritz is a resident of southeast Portland, and a leader with Latino Outdoors.