Pharmaceutical industrial complex hurts our healthcare

In his opinion post, Dr. Ryan Hassan reminds us how important it is for everyone to have access to lifesaving treatment and care. He notes that there are some glaring issues in health care system, but one area in particular he forgot to mention is the large role Pharmacy Benefit Managers are playing in driving the problems he highlights. These “PBMs” are intermediaries that are supposed to work to secure rebate deals to help lower-out-pocket costs and increase access to care. But instead of passing the savings they realize to the consumer, PBMs keep the earnings for themselves and pad their profit margins.

Jules Rogers is editor of the Portland Tribune.