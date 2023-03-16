In his opinion post, Dr. Ryan Hassan reminds us how important it is for everyone to have access to lifesaving treatment and care. He notes that there are some glaring issues in health care system, but one area in particular he forgot to mention is the large role Pharmacy Benefit Managers are playing in driving the problems he highlights. These “PBMs” are intermediaries that are supposed to work to secure rebate deals to help lower-out-pocket costs and increase access to care. But instead of passing the savings they realize to the consumer, PBMs keep the earnings for themselves and pad their profit margins.
If we are going to achieve the progress that Dr. Hassan would like to see, we must address the fact that PBMs are focusing on their financial gains, not the patients and families in Oregon and across the country who need care. Our own Senator Wyden has repeatedly noted how Pharmacy Benefit Managers practices may be more focused on profits and rather than the health and wellbeing of their consumers. I hope that other lawmakers in Washington, D.C. follow Senator Wyden and look into the problematic practices of PBMs.
Mark Hansen is a resident of southeast Portland.
Vote with your money against fossil fuels
Many of us feel helpless in the face of the climate crisis facing our world. In My View: Trauma rises as climate changes (Tribune update January 30, 2023) a young climate activist implores older generations to act with urgency to address the climate crisis that threatens the health and safety of her generation.
As Oregonians, we’ve seen forests burn, farmlands suffer drought and experienced temperatures above 115 degrees. However, we aren’t helpless—we can take action. As a grandmother and member of the older generation, I invite you to join Third Act Oregon and Third Actors all over the country in a National Day of Action. We’re coming together to let Big Banks know that unless they stop lending our money to Big Oil for the expansion of fossil fuel projects, we will move our money.
Chase, Wells Fargo, Citi and Bank of America have lent the fossil fuel industry a trillion dollars since the Paris climate accords. After a lifetime of work, our savings and retirement accounts are being used to finance these loans. That’s why thousands of older Americans, worried about climate change, are pledging to close our accounts and cut up our credit cards unless these banks stop bankrolling the destruction of our planet.
On March 21, 2023, at noon we will be holding a rally in downtown Portland in front of Wells Fargo Bank. For more information or to sign the pledge visit ThirdAct.org.