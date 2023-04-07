Reduce the financial burden on tenants
On a recent visit to Portland, I read: "Update: Changes pending for Oregon rent cap" (April 3) with interest. A nation should be judged by how it treats its poorest citizens. A prosperous nation takes care of and provides opportunities for all of its citizens — not just the wealthy ones.
The availability of affordable residences is one of the key metrics for a civilized society where our nation fails miserably as a nation.
Affordable housing provides a sense of ownership, connectedness and belonging to our most vulnerable citizens as an integral part of our wider community. We must also help these individuals battle demons such as mental illness and addiction and give them opportunities to rejoin society as productive citizens by offering them employment and a place to call home.
Preventing housing from being purchased by out-of-state profit-making corporate/global entities who routinely raise rents for the sole reason of making large profits will go a long way toward helping reduce the financial burden on tenants, many of whom end up being evicted when they can no longer afford a placed to live and then become a burden to us all.
Michael Pravica is a professor of physics at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
Measure 114 on gun control good effort, but needs edits
Measure 114 is tied up in court. In my opinion it was a great effort, well intended, poorly written but something to build on that is obviously needed. I think it has been proven that additional filters are needed before anyone should be able to purchase a firearm.
Some of my objections with 114 are:
1. The background check is redundant on two points and too expensive. Before purchasing a firearm presently, one must pass a federal background check (cost: $10). The flaw in the federal check is a 72 hour time limit. If, the check is not completed in 72 hours, the purchase should proceed. That is an easy fix. In addition, Oregon has perhaps the most detailed requirements for background checks of any state, covering ‘brick and mortar ‘ sales, online sales, private person-to-person sales, even to the extent of loaning a firearm.
Measure 114 background check is redundant and too expensive.
2. The Examination and training requirement is not detailed sufficiently. Law enforcement presently does not have the manpower to provide state wide instruction and training but would be required to oversee, monitor and approve training and performance by private entities. The gun club I belong to requires applicants to show basic proficiency with a handgun and rifle in an indoor range before an application for membership is approved.
So what legal background must be covered, what proficiency standards ( handling) are required, what basic accuracy determines pass or fail? And with what calibers? Does qualification with a .22 handgun allow an applicant to purchase a .45 caliber. What are the requirements for long guns? Those questions should be given specific answers if the goal is to prevent the unqualified person from acquiring a firearm.
3. Two final points must be considered. First, in the recent shooting in Nashville by a 28-year old woman, her parents thought she had surrendered all her firearms when in fact she had seven legally purchased firearms. Does Tennessee have a ‘red flag’ law as does Oregon? And most importantly is the enforcement of any law. The Oregon Sheriffs Association was opposed to Measure 114. The sheriffs will bear the burden of enforcement. If this measure should be rewritten, they should be included from Day One for their input. What were their objections?
4. There is an urgent need for a much more strenuous filter or hurdle for purchasing a firearm. Measure 114 was obviously unworkable to anyone that read the 22 pages of the measure. Something is still needed. Let us do it right the second time around.
Laurance Sitter is a resident of northwest Portland.