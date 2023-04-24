The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said on March 20 we must stop new oil, gas, and coal development now. Global temperatures will stop rising if we slash heat-trapping emissions, starting now.
Here in Portland and Oregon, our public institutions and private corporations must step up to the task. Extinction Rebellion, with other allied organizations, is challenging them to do that.
We are launching a three-part Spring campaign. First on April 24, along with Third Act, we are demanding that banks, specifically Wells Fargo among many others, divest themselves from fossil fuel companies. Second, on April 26, in support of OPAL (Organizing People/Activating Leaders) Environmental Justice Oregon, we are demanding that TriMet work toward making public transportation (i.e., buses and rails) fareless in order to encourage more ridership and thus reduce emissions by private vehicles. And third on April 29, we are continuing our effort with others to shut down Zenith Energy, the fossil fuel storage and transshipment facility that sits on the Willamette River in an earthquake vulnerable liquefaction zone in Northwest Portland.
Time is running out. To get the details of and join us for our late April actions, go to our website at xrpdx.org.
Michaela McCormick is a resident of northeast Portland and author at Extinction Rebellion.