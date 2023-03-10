Support SB 85 for a Factory Farm Moratorium
On Monday, March 6th, the Oregon Senate Natural Resources Committee will hear testimony on whether Oregon should enact a moratorium on factory farms.
From polluted waterways, contaminated wells and groundwater, to high levels of methane and particulates in the air — the answer is yes, we need a moratorium.
A moratorium would not just improve our water and air quality, it would also enable our family scale farms to survive into the future. Since mega dairies came to Oregon, we have lost 50% of our family scale dairy farms.
This is a crucial time for Oregon as chicken factory farms are ready to descend into the Willamette Valley with dire consequences for the water quality in our rivers and air quality. We need legislation to help regulate the pollution generated from such intensive farming and to ensure that counties have more control in the permitting process.
Please contact your legislator and encourage them to support SB 85.
Beth Ilem is a resident of Troutdale
Oregonians are some of the best activists, including for HIV/AIDS
Did you know that Oregonians have saved the lives of 197,355 people who have HIV/AIDS, ensured 26,3311 babies have been born HIV-free and put 184,764 on antiretroviral treatment? You might not know it, but if you’re an American, you're an AIDS activist!
Oregonians are some of the best activists in the country, and we support the fight against HIV/AIDS.
Twenty years ago, President George W. Bush and a bipartisan group of lawmakers created the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief to help fight the scourge of HIV/AIDS in Africa. PEPFAR has since helped save 25 million lives.
According to analysis from The ONE Campaign, Oregon alone has helped save nearly 200,000 lives. Thank you, Oregon!
But far too many people still die of this preventable, treatable disease. Today, 38.4 million people live with HIV/AIDS — that’s nine times the population of Oregon, and the virus infects someone new every 30 seconds.
Everyone around the world deserves a life of dignity and opportunity. Congress can move us closer to that reality — and a day where everyone, everywhere is safe from HIV/AIDS — by reauthorizing PEPFAR. It's imperative that Congress reauthorize PEPFAR in 2023 so it can keep up its lifesaving work.
I encourage U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici and fellow lawmakers to continue the legacy of PEPFAR's incredible success and support America's bipartisan commitment to fight the global AIDS crisis.
Carolyn Barber is a ONE.org congressional district leader and a resident of southwest Portland.
Support HB 2601 for environmental justice
Despite Oregon’s goal to decarbonize by 2040, our Treasury continues to invest in fossil fuel companies that are wrecking our environment and destroying our future.
It is critical that Salem supports the Treasury Investment & Climate Protection Act (TICPA — House Bill 2601) in 2023.
In my role as a policy advocate at Ecumenical Ministries of Oregon, I serve to promote bills that forward our state’s response to the climate crisis and those impacted by it. Namely, I serve in partnership with Divest Oregon, the TICPA’s lead coalition.
As an environmentalist and proud Pacific Northwesterner, it shocked me to learn that Oregon State Treasury financially supports large fossil fuel companies. If passed, this Act would require Treasury to stop investing in fossil fuels.
World-wide efforts to decarbonize are already shifting money toward clean energy and away from fossil fuel companies’ risky business. It is not just concern for our planet I am considering when I say Treasury must phase out fossil fuel investments — it is also financial concern.
Divest Oregon’s “Risky Business” report shows that Treasury could have saved $4-10 billion dollars if they had invested in fossil-free indexes over the past decade.
If you are a public employee in Oregon, it is highly likely this legislation could impact your future retirement fund.
Without HB 2601, we risk the retirement funds of all Oregonian’s who dedicate themselves to public service. As a young adult, I am concerned for the incoming generation of public employees and our future.
Oregon State Treasury needs to put its money where its mouth is — toward a renewable future. The Treasury Investment & Climate Protection Act is a necessary tool that will guide Treasury on a financially responsible path toward a fossil-free future.
Encourage your state representative to support HB 2601 and enact the Treasury Investment & Climate Protection Act.
Julia Weinand is a climate and environmental justice advocate with the Ecumenical Ministries of Oregon and a resident of southeast Portland.