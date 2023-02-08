This week Portland and our entire state came together to assemble a “dream team” of Oregon’s women’s sports luminaries at local bar The Sports Bra to show WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert that Portland is ready to get in the game — and make the winning shot — for a WNBA team.

With an all-star panel of former WNBA stars, the president of the Portland Thorns, coaches and current basketball stars for the University of Oregon Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers, top executives from the Trail Blazers and the Oregon School Activities Association, along with a crowd of young women athletes with homemade signs reading “a woman’s place is on the court,” “play like a girl” and “the future is female,” the evidence was overwhelming: Rip City is poised to become a WNBA city.

Ron Wyden represents Oregon in the U.S. Senate.