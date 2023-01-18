012523- Prajzleroped

PRAJZLER

The Respect for Marriage Act (RFMA), which President Biden signed on Dec. 13, is the latest action taken that could affect same-sex couples. Although already enacted, the RFMA will only truly impact same-sex couples if the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) reverses its previous ruling that holds same-sex marriage is a constitutional right.

Same-sex marriage has only been considered a constitutional right since 2015 when SCOTUS issued a ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges. In Obergefell, 14 same-sex couples, along with every other married same-sex couple in the United States, had their marriages legally validated.