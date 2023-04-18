042623-opedlieberclimate

Lawmaker: A package of bills in the 2023 Oregon legislative session are designed to address environmental hazards in residential and commercial buildings.

 PMG File Photo

The climate crisis has exacted an unmistakable toll here in Oregon — on our environment, our communities and our economy. One of the key contributors? The very homes and buildings where we increasingly seek refuge.

The data is clear: Residential and commercial buildings are now the second-largest and growing source of climate pollution in Oregon, right behind transportation. Many of those same inefficient, outdated homes and buildings that pollute our air also fail to keep our communities safe when we are at our most vulnerable.

Kate Lieber is Senate majority leader in the Oregon Legislature. She represents Senate District 14, including parts of Beaverton and Portland. A Democrat, she lives in Portland.