Does the Portland Tribune mean anything to you?
It certainly is meaningful to me.
My hometown newspaper; the flagship of Pamplin Media Group; the newsroom where I started my career.
Once upon a springtime, I was grinding to finish the credits for my bachelor of science in journalism from the University of Oregon one term early in order to land an internship through the PDX Senior Experience program at the White Stag building in downtown Portland.
Unfortunately, this program has since disappeared — much like many local newspapers in our industry.
Through the student journalism program, I did manage to secure an internship — here at the Portland Tribune with journalist Steve Law, then-editor of the Trib’s former Sustainable Life section.
He gave me a quick crash course on our clever, massive in-house software aptly named Editorial Database; showed me his tremendous filing cabinets with papers dating back to the ‘70s; handed over the password to his computer and email; and promptly left for eight weeks of my 10-week internship to somewhere like Cuba or Chile to kayak.
After that student internship, the Portland Tribune was the first paper to officially pay me to write — on a freelance basis, in the beginning.
Throughout my career since then, I haven’t always been writing for the Trib — but I have always come back.
However, times have changed here in Portland over the years. And with it, we must adapt and be resilient, too.
Here at the Tribune, our journalists have proven resiliency time and time again, through the retirement of our most experienced journalists like Steve Law, Peter Korn and Jim Redden, whose shoes can never be filled. It has been my honor to have the opportunity to work with them, ask them any question, and earn a longform answer that dates back to before I was born. I can only hope to do their legacy justice.
In this transition, through the retirement of Editorial Database, we are excited to be using new top-of-the-line, industry-standard software — and with that, we went live with our brand new website. (Easier said than done — what a journey it’s already been!)
Here are a few of the changes we are implementing this year at the Portland Tribune:
- Debuting our new website at PortlandTribune.com.
- Moving our print newspaper off the street racks and into a subscription-only mail delivery service.
- Removing public comments from our website, but offering more survey opportunities to hear reader voices.
- Recommitting to a hyperlocal focus on Portland’s downtown, north, east and southwest neighborhoods.
Changes are inevitable. It’s the resiliency that matters. While many newspapers have gone under during this tough time of change, we’re willing to put in the hard work to create meaningful change — and keep our readership and democracy educated here in Portland.
Although we’ll never be the same old legacy paper the Portland Tribune used to be, nothing ever stays the same — especially when it has proven longevity. And we promise to honor that legacy, as we move our journalism into the future here at the Trib — continuing the spiral of life.
So, if you’re reading this, please continue to read — in print, on our website, through our curated email newsletters, or on social media. It’s our honor to uphold the legacy of being read by you.