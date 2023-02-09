The housing and homelessness crisis is the most complex and urgent problem facing Oregon today. Nothing short of a comprehensive and massive effort is needed to solve it.
As the chair of the Oregon Senate Housing and Development Committee, I am working with the governor, House leaders, Republicans and Democrats to get people off the streets, to stop more Oregonians from becoming homeless, and to make our public spaces clean and safe for everyone.
Our work this year is structured around five key areas: keeping people in their homes, boosting our housing supply, housing the unhoused, increasing homeownership, and cleaning up our public spaces to make them safe and welcoming for all. It’s an ambitious agenda, but it’s what this crisis demands. None of these pieces can exist in a vacuum. They all work together to address the root causes of homelessness in Oregon.
The legislative process can be long and complicated at times, but we’re thinking strategically about what bills in this agenda we can get passed early to deliver immediate relief. That’s why one of the first bills we’re looking at tackle’s eviction reform.
Many studies show that following evictions, people are more likely to become unhoused, and the public costs associated with a person becoming unhoused are enormous. Preventing people from losing their homes is the most efficient way to slow the growth of our unhoused population. Senate Bill 799 provides renters with more time and protections to prevent unnecessary evictions.
We know that providing this time prevents evictions, especially when it is paired with additional resources for renters and landlords.
Our goal with this bill is to keep people in their homes and paying rent, while making sure Oregon builds and retains affordable rental housing. I have worked for months with community partners, advocates, and housing providers to find the right balance as we apply the lessons on eviction from the pandemic.
Eviction reform is a complex and deeply important subject, with a variety of critical and valid opinions from many perspectives. I know there are some who are concerned that eviction reform could lead to financial strain for those providing housing. Our intention is to not let that happen. SB 799 provides renters with more time to access resources, like Rental Assistance, to pay every cent that is owed. We also support the governor’s proposal to expand rental assistance.
Eviction reform will go a long way towards addressing one of the acute causes of homelessness, but it needs to be paired with investments in our housing providers and renters to achieve its full potential. In addition to these important investments and reforms, we still need to build more shelters and homes for the people who have already fallen through the cracks and are currently living on our streets; we have to make home ownership more accessible, to free up rental housing and create more economic security; and, we need to ensure our communities are safe, clean, desirable places for everyone to live.
It’s going to take some tough, honest conversations to get this full agenda through. We need to uphold our values, balance the needs of everyone in communities in every corner of the state, and do all of this in a lean budget year.
The good news is, Oregon leaders are united in our sense of urgency about this crisis and our commitment to solving it. We know that people need to see results now, and I am hopeful that this will lead to unprecedented collaboration and results in Salem this year.
Sen. Kayse Jama, D-Portland, is the first former refugee, Black Muslim and Somali American to serve in the Oregon State Senate. He currently serves as the chair of the Senate Housing and Development Committee and is a member of the Senate Labor and Business Committee and Senate Finance and Revenue Committee. He lives with his wife, Stephanie D. Stephens, and twins Sahan and Saharla in the Hazelwood neighborhood of East Portland.