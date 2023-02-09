The housing and homelessness crisis is the most complex and urgent problem facing Oregon today. Nothing short of a comprehensive and massive effort is needed to solve it.

021523-jamaopedhomelessness02

As the chair of the Oregon Senate Housing and Development Committee, I am working with the governor, House leaders, Republicans and Democrats to get people off the streets, to stop more Oregonians from becoming homeless, and to make our public spaces clean and safe for everyone.

Sen. Kayse Jama, D-Portland, is the first former refugee, Black Muslim and Somali American to serve in the Oregon State Senate. He currently serves as the chair of the Senate Housing and Development Committee and is a member of the Senate Labor and Business Committee and Senate Finance and Revenue Committee. He lives with his wife, Stephanie D. Stephens, and twins Sahan and Saharla in the Hazelwood neighborhood of East Portland.