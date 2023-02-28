0308-faheyoped

Rep. Julie Fahey leads the Democratic Caucus in the Oregon House of Representatives.

 PMG Photo: Peter Wong

The Oregon Legislature’s 2023 session is now well underway, and legislators have heard loud and clear from Oregonians what issues they want their elected leaders focused on this year.

On voters’ doors during our campaigns, in issue polls, and at our constituent town halls, we have consistently heard that we must work to make housing more affordable, behavioral health and addiction services more accessible, our economy fairer, our schools stronger and our communities safer. As the leader of the House Democratic Caucus, I’m determined to use this session to help bring Oregonians the stability, safety, and economic opportunity we all deserve.

