In light of recent shootings outside of Jefferson and Cleveland high schools, fears around gun violence are especially and understandably heightened. We all desire safer communities but the recent push to bring back school resource officers, or SROs, is not only an ineffective response, it will fundamentally make children, especially students of color and students with disabilities, less safe.

With the recent petition circulating from some parents calling for the reinstatement of SROs, Imagine Black feels an obligation to reiterate our opposition to the presence of police officers in schools.

