Despite the partisan bickering that often dominates headlines, it’s important for us to remember — especially after the State of the Union — that we as Americans have much more in common that unites us than divides us.

Oregonians have an optimistic spirit. And on my first day in office, it was with that spirit in mind that I committed to rising above the partisan bickering and typical D.C. gridlock — promising to work with anyone who’s interested in delivering results that benefit Oregonians and all Americans.

U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Republican, represents Oregon Congressional District 5, which includes all or portions of Milwaukie, Lake Oswego, West Linn, Oregon City, Beavercreek, Canby, Aurora, Molalla, Wilsonville and Bend. She was elected to Congress in November 2022. She is a former mayor of Happy Valley.