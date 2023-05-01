0510-Bonamicioped

U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici has introduced a “bill of rights” for parents and educators.

 Courtesy Photo: Congresswoman Bonamici’s office

I was fortunate to be able to take a career break when my kids were young. During much of that time, I was a very involved public school parent. I volunteered in classrooms, chaired the parent-teacher organization, served on districtwide committees studying various academic issues, did two terms on an education foundation and attended many school board meetings. My passion for public education led me to run for the Oregon State Legislature and then Congress.

When I first heard that my Education Committee colleagues on the other side of the aisle were working on a bill to address parental involvement, I was excited; I understand what a difference it makes. There should be more opportunities for families to be involved — especially those who are traditionally left out because of their job, socioeconomic status, race or ethnicity, disability, language spoken, or sexual orientation or gender identity.