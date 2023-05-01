I was fortunate to be able to take a career break when my kids were young. During much of that time, I was a very involved public school parent. I volunteered in classrooms, chaired the parent-teacher organization, served on districtwide committees studying various academic issues, did two terms on an education foundation and attended many school board meetings. My passion for public education led me to run for the Oregon State Legislature and then Congress.
When I first heard that my Education Committee colleagues on the other side of the aisle were working on a bill to address parental involvement, I was excited; I understand what a difference it makes. There should be more opportunities for families to be involved — especially those who are traditionally left out because of their job, socioeconomic status, race or ethnicity, disability, language spoken, or sexual orientation or gender identity.
Imagine my disappointment when I learned what my colleagues proposed (and eventually passed in the House). Instead of a positive vision for parental involvement, we saw a blueprint for book banning, discrimination against LGBTQI+ students, censoring history and micromanaging educators. And to make things worse, their bill threatens federal funding and imposes many additional requirements on schools and school districts with no additional resources.
Parents and teachers benefit from positive collaboration, not adversarial relationships. We need a vision for public education that is truly inclusive of all students and parents; an approach that accounts for the needs of all learners — no matter where they come from, what they look like, or how they identify. I worked closely with parents, educators and civil rights advocates to create a Bill of Rights for Students and Parents that achieves these goals.
Our inclusive, aspirational and affirmative blueprint for public education is founded on five pillars:
A well-rounded education: All students should be able to receive a well-rounded education that provides them with the knowledge and skills needed to be successful.
Authentic parental involvement: Parents and families, including those from diverse backgrounds, should be able to collaborate effectively and work in close partnership with their children’s educators.
Responsive and inclusive public schools: Public schools should be places where students and educators are safe and supported and where students receive the care and counseling they need.
Students’ civil rights: All students should be able to learn in environments where they can be their full selves and remain free from all forms of discrimination, including discrimination based on their actual or perceived identity.
Education and democracy: Public schools are integral to the building of a multiracial, multiethnic, diverse and inclusive democracy. All students should be able to receive an education that is historically accurate, reflects the diversity of our nation, and prepares students to think critically and participate actively in a representative democracy.
I’m pleased that my Bill of Rights for Students and Parents, H. Res. 219, is now backed by dozens of my colleagues and more than 250 national, state and local organizations, including the National PTA, National Parents Union, National Education Association, American Federation of Teachers, Human Rights Campaign, NAACP and many more.
Public education can and should be the equalizer for all students regardless of who they are or where they are from. I invite everyone to join me in advocating for a vision of public education that empowers parents, values the contributions of educators, and equips all students for success and fulfillment throughout their lives.
U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici serves in Oregon’s 1st Congressional District, which includes large portions of Washington and Multnomah counties, and Tillamook, Clatsop and Columbia counties.