As a doctor, I am deeply committed to providing accessible, expert, and inclusive health care that entrusts our patients to make the best decisions for themselves — not state politicians.

That is why the walkout staged by Oregon Senate Republicans last week is immensely troubling. These extreme politicians have abandoned their jobs and put the health and lives of Oregonians in jeopardy.

Paula Bednarek M.D., M.P.H.

