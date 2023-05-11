As a doctor, I am deeply committed to providing accessible, expert, and inclusive health care that entrusts our patients to make the best decisions for themselves — not state politicians.
That is why the walkout staged by Oregon Senate Republicans last week is immensely troubling. These extreme politicians have abandoned their jobs and put the health and lives of Oregonians in jeopardy.
By blocking the Reproductive Health and Access to Care bill, Oregon House Bill 2002, a handful of lawmakers have taken it upon themselves to override standards of medical care and insert themselves into our exam rooms.
Abortion is a standard medical procedure. One in four people will receive an abortion in their lifetime. Fifty years after the Roe decision, and a year after overturning it, more than 70% of Oregonians support legal access to abortion.
The medical community has never been more united in our opposition to these egregious attacks on the patient-provider relationship and violations of patients’ rights to evidence-based reproductive health services.
Even providers who oppose abortion recognize that medical decisions should be by patients and their physicians — not state lawmakers.
The loss of Roe has caused confusion among patients in Oregon and beyond. More people are looking to Oregon for abortion and miscarriage management care.
As more out-of-state abortion bans take effect, providers worry that gray areas in statute force a choice between breaking our oath or breaking the law.
Since the Dobbs decision, eleven states have passed or are considering legislation to help ensure that patients can safely access abortion, and that providers can continue to provide care.
The hateful attacks on health care providers, people who can become pregnant, and LGBTQIA+ communities are happening in states across the nation — waged by anti-abortion politicians in our own backyard.
By passing House Bill 2002, Oregon must also take action to protect and expand access to essential reproductive and gender-affirming care that our patients and communities deserve.
At Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette, 58.6% of our visits are covered by Oregon Medicaid or the Reproductive Health Program. Without this critical legislation, Oregonians will lose access to essential health care services and providers may stop caring for patients out of fear of prosecution or loss of medical licenses.
Gaps in access to abortion and gender-affirming care will widen—perpetuating health and economic disparities that disproportionately impact BIPOC communities and rural Oregonians, while jeopardizing the mental health of transgender Oregonians.
House Bill 2002 is based on medical best practices and has earned the support of more than 70 stakeholders including local community organizations, health care providers and health clinics, national legal experts, patients, and advocates.
Yet, we are still facing attacks from Oregon politicians who believe their strong personal beliefs should outweigh science.
Once again, Senate Republicans have shown that they will stop at nothing to criminalize essential health care and control the lives and futures of Oregonians. They know they are on the wrong side of history. That is why they are choosing to walk out on the job.