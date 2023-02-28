In 2022, more than 4,500 of our unhoused neighbors in Multnomah County moved into stable housing thanks to recent critical investments in this work. That’s a big number — yet not big enough to outpace the number of people who became homeless last year.
We all know more work needs to be done. That’s why we’ve joined over 220 businesses, organizations and community leaders supporting HereTogether’s 2023 Roadmap, which aims to move 5,665 individuals from housing into homelessness over the next year.
With recent commitments rolling out of the governor’s and Multnomah County chair’s offices, 2023 brings new opportunities for our community to come together around ideas we know will make a difference.
The 2023 Roadmap is another such opportunity: In addition to moving 5,665 unhoused people across the tri-county area into housing with short- and long-term housing assistance over the next year, if implemented, the recommendations in the roadmap would stabilize housing for 5,490 individuals at the highest risk of homelessness and provide safe sleeping options and connection to services for 7,685 individuals through temporary shelter.
The 2023 Roadmap is a compilation of actions local leaders can implement now to boost available shelter and housing options, improve coordination and efficiency, and strengthen the infrastructure needed to get the work done. Key priorities in the Roadmap include:
Expediting the path from living outdoors to indoors by prioritizing ready-to-go infrastructure.
Growing and retaining the workforce needed to address our region’s crisis at scale.
Improving efficiency through better coordination and streamlined processes.
Ramping up data collection, integration and reporting.
HereTogether’s 2023 Roadmap has broad support from over 220 businesses, organizations and local community leaders, and it’s clear why: many of these recommendations are already proven to work, but just need to be scaled up. For example, we should ramp up the existing and highly successful Regional Long-Term Rent Assistance (RLRA) program, which helps remove bureaucratic red tape to rent move-in-ready housing in the private market through monthly rental subsidies. In the first year this program was funded, 94% of RLRA-assisted people were still housed after the first 6 months.
The roadmap also supports innovative new opportunities to streamline work and track progress. One option is to improve coordination between service providers and critical institutions that regularly interact with unhoused people, such as health care and criminal justice systems, to ensure those individuals enter a pipeline of social services rather than get discharged back onto the street. Another is to adopt strategies developed by the national movement Built for Zero, which emphasizes better coordination, data collection and tracking as a key tool in reducing high rates of homelessness.
Importantly, the HereTogether Roadmap also recognizes the elephant in the room: We can’t get this work done if we don’t have the workforce to do it. These recommendations include opportunities to build and strengthen our local workforce, such as piloting new programs that train those who have experienced homelessness to become frontline workers. Washington County has already launched a program that can serve as a model for other counties.
As community leaders who have spent years working to make a difference in our region’s homeless and housing crisis, we understand that solving this crisis means we cannot put all our eggs in one basket. There is no single solution that will end homelessness overnight. Instead, we must collaborate and invest in solutions that address homelessness and its root causes on all fronts.
We urge local officials and decision makers to take swift action on the HereTogether 2023 Roadmap recommendations. We cannot waste time getting bogged down in an “either-or” debate pitting one solution over the other — because the answer is that we need all the proven, expert-driven, and creative solutions available to us. And luckily, our region already has the resources it needs to say “yes” and get to work.
Let’s build a Portland region where everyone has a safe place to call home.
Matt Chapman is a retired business executive, longtime education, housing and social services advocate and volunteer, and a member of HereTogether coalition. Eboni Brown is executive director of Greater Good Northwest and a member of HereTogether coalition.