In a school district with as public a commitment to equity as Portland Public Schools, it is surprising that parents are allowed to fundraise to pay for extra teachers and staff (FTE) in their own schools — a practice that is not permitted in most surrounding districts.

What is not surprising is that the small number of PPS schools that consistently raise enough for extra FTE serve populations with some of the lowest poverty levels, highest test scores, and fewest students of color in the city.

Beth Cavanaugh is a member of the Reform PPS Funding group and resident of southeast Portland.