As a pediatric nurse who works in one of the few hospitals in the state with a pediatric ICU, I am passionate about protecting the health and well-being of children.
The people I work with promise to provide the best care for all children who come through our doors. We were all tested this past fall as we faced the worst RSV season on record.
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common cause of respiratory illness in children and can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia and bronchiolitis.
Young children are especially at risk for severe disease and this population constituted many of those hospitalized.
As a result of the RSV influx, crisis care standards were declared (Providence, OHSU shift to crisis care at pediatric units) and Governor Kate Brown issued a state of emergency.
The considerable increase in RSV cases coincided with an already existing nurse staffing shortage, making matters even worse.
Oregon was not alone. 2022 proved to be a difficult year for pediatric hospitals across the country, with RSV season hitting earlier and harder than usual.
In November, almost three quarters of pediatric hospital beds across the country were filled, partially due to the sudden uprise in RSV cases.
These upticks occurred in 37 of the 50 states.
It was an incredibly difficult time for the patients, their families, and health care workers. This is a situation that we, as a state and a country, should do everything to avoid repeating.
With the advancement of immunization technology, researchers have discovered innovative ways to combat RSV. The FDA is presently evaluating potential products that could offer protection to infants against this virus.
However, the current timeline raises concerns as the new immunization may not be approved and ready for use before the next RSV season commences in late fall.
The process of approval involves a two-step review. First, the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research must give the green light, followed by the Advisory Council on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which is responsible for setting the immunization schedule for children.
Unfortunately, ACIP only holds meetings three times a year in February, June and October. If the immunization isn't reviewed and approved by June at the latest, there won't be enough time for the manufacturing and administration of the immunization before the RSV season strikes again.
To protect our children from the dangers of RSV, it is crucial that new immunizations are licensed and recommended now so that we can have these protections available for Oregon children to help avoid another 2022-type RSV season.
The Biden Administration, CDC, and FDA should work quickly on their review and should begin planning to make immunizations widely available, which can be done through the Vaccines for Children program and through coverage of the Affordable Care Act.
Every child should have access to these protections and our leaders should be addressing obstacles to access now.
Some of the most difficult cases to work on are those that could have been prevented. We have a responsibility to do everything we can to make sure that safe and effective preventive tools are available before the next wave of RSV hits.
Brianna Mishler RN, BSN, CPN is a resident of southeast Portland.