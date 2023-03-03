As a pediatric nurse who works in one of the few hospitals in the state with a pediatric ICU, I am passionate about protecting the health and well-being of children.

The people I work with promise to provide the best care for all children who come through our doors. We were all tested this past fall as we faced the worst RSV season on record.

Brianna Mishler RN, BSN, CPN is a resident of southeast Portland.

