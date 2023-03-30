In reality, however, we won’t get to 36,000 unless there are major changes to the regulatory landscape.
SB 611, a proposal that enacts a new rent cap of 3% plus inflation (but no more than 8%), represents an enormous barrier to the governor’s housing production goal. Oregon already has a rent control law on the books, as does Portland — and yet, every city in the state is growing more unaffordable.
Simply put, further regulations that dictate how and when housing providers can increase rents — while ignoring the real expenses that drive rent increases — are well intended policies that do not achieve their stated goals. If passed, this bill would be a major roadblock in our state’s quest to produce 36,000 new units per year.
Building projections in today’s economic environment are flat through 2027 and permit times for multifamily developments are averaging more than 400 days in the Portland-metro area, where the need remains the most urgent.
For the developers that are still building new homes in the state, SB 611 would be the final nail in the coffin.
The provision within SB 608 (the bill that established Oregon’s current rent control law back in 2019) which exempted new construction from rent control for 15 years was designed to incentivize construction.
Narrowing the exception for new construction would undoubtedly lead to continued underproduction across the state by throwing future and existing investments into unpredictable financing territory. SB 611 will only exacerbate the housing crisis by forcing investors and developers to do business in states that are more serious about relieving the pressure on the rental market.
The bill also disregards basic economics. Rent prices are influenced by many factors outside a housing providers’ control. Record inflation is impacting housing providers as much as it impacts renters; not to mention rising utility costs, insurance rates, prices of goods and services, payroll increases, and mounting local tax burdens that have vaulted Portland to the top of the list of highest-taxed jurisdictions in the country (behind only New York City).
Finally, Oregon’s current rent control law is just four years old. For three of those years, housing providers were subject to pandemic-era restrictions around eviction for nonpayment of rent that has led to many hundreds of thousands of dollars in lost income. While the pandemic has receded by several metrics, housing providers and renters are still feeling the impacts.
While opposed to rent control for several reasons, my association is not advocating to dismantle the current law. However, if rent caps are lowered even further, that impacts the ability of housing providers to make needed investments in their units, upgrade services, pay employees more competitive wages, and can lead to a host of other problems — in addition to decimating the progress the state is starting to make on new housing production.
I’ll end with an analogy. When Oregonians have trouble affording the price of eggs, the government doesn’t tell grocery stores how much to charge for a dozen. They increase resources for assistance programs and do what they can to incentivize farmers to produce more eggs.
Instead of capping the price of housing, the Legislature ought to vastly increase the amount of rental assistance available to Oregonians in need and make it easier for housing providers to do what they do best: Provide housing.
Featured Local Savings
Imse is the executive director of Multifamily NW, an association of housing providers whose members collectively manage more than 275,000 units throughout the state. Multifamily NW is headquartered in Tigard.