Deborah Imse, executive director of Metro Multifamily Housing Association.

Oregon is in a severe housing crisis for many reasons. Chief among them is that our supply of housing has not kept up with demand. This is common knowledge.

Gov. Kotek has set a bold and laudable goal of producing 36,000 new housing units per year. In theory, this will make up for the current undersupply of housing and the projected need in coming years (economists estimate that we need 550,000 new units in the next two decades). Since taking office, she has championed HB 2001, which makes strategic investments in new production and holds local municipalities accountable to their own bold housing targets.

Imse is the executive director of Multifamily NW, an association of housing providers whose members collectively manage more than 275,000 units throughout the state. Multifamily NW is headquartered in Tigard.