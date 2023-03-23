A boycott over gun sales isn’t the first time Walmart stores have seen protests: Activists rallied during rush hour in 2018 in front of the Southeast 82nd Avenue Walmart in support of the creation of a Portland Clean Energy Fund.
A boycott over gun sales isn’t the first time Walmart stores have seen protests: Activists rallied during rush hour in 2018 in front of the Southeast 82nd Avenue Walmart in support of the creation of a Portland Clean Energy Fund.
The news that Walmart is shutting down their two Portland stores is great news for activists in many states, organizing in support of the Walmart Boycott to End Gun Violence.
Mainstream media, locally and nationally, has downplayed boycotts overall, the Walmart Boycott in particular. However, KOIN 6 News recently, generously, allowed boycotters to post a 60-second blurb for the Walmart boycott (on YouTube: “Walmart Boycott — Portland Gray Panthers”).
Portland Gray Panther organizers have helped pass petitions for both Initiative Petition 17 and IP18, and when IP17 became Measure 114, it was passed by Oregon voters in November 2022, but is now stalled in the courts.
Likewise, Portland Gray Panther folks were at the recent 100-person event — along with four Students Demand Action organizers from Lake Oswego High School — in Salem for a lobby day with Moms Demand Action. Both Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek and Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum spoke to the group at Salem's Heritage Center. Nationally, President Biden recently stated his support for bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.
But why boycott Walmart on this issue? Increasingly, activists from Sandy Hook parents to Parkland students have found there are bottlenecks both in Congress and in state legislatures. Organizers have turned to lawsuits (against Alex Jones and Remington), and boycotts (against Walmart).
There are three demands of the Walmart Boycott: First, Walmart has profited for decades from sales of guns, ammo and high-priced scopes — those sales must stop. Second: Walmart uses its global corporate power to successfully lobby the stalemate in Congress to pass both a ban on assault weapons and a ban on high-capacity magazines. Third: Walmart must establish a reparations fund for families and victims of gun violence.
Groups and individuals in several states have endorsed the Walmart Boycott: Oregon, California, Arizona, Michigan and Florida, to name a few. Here in Oregon, community leaders have endorsed the Walmart Boycott (in writing) including: NAACP's Sharon Gary-Smith, Multnomah County Commissioner Dr. Sharon Meieran, Metro Councilors Ashton Simpson and Duncan Hwang, state Rep. Dr. Lisa Reynolds and business owner Keith Wilson, along with longtime gun safety group CeaseFire Oregon.
Boycotts work! Corporations are increasingly being targeted, or asked to support social justice, on many issues: women's reproductive freedom (Walgreens) and Walt Disney (gay rights) are two current examples.
Dr. King and John Lewis talked about the importance of using "good trouble" to create social change — including putting pressure on elected officials to do their jobs. Corporations often are listened to far more than “everyday folks.” In this case, students from Sandy Hook to Parkland, church elders from AME Church in Charleston to Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh are still being marginalized.
The standard narrative by corporate media is "thoughts and prayers" are not enough, but that only electing more Democrats will fix the uniquely U.S. problem of gun violence — someday, maybe. We can't just say "enough" and do nothing. And gun violence disproportionately impacts BIPOC communities.
One of Dr. King's best books is called, “Why We Can't Wait.” As a VISTA Volunteer in Macon, Georgia, five of us white allies joined with Southern Christian Leadership Council organizer Harold Harvey in a 2,000-person march through the streets of Macon in support of a boycott of white-owned business — for more jobs for Black folks in that city.
In the United States today, to stop gun violence, we can't wait!
Lew Church is coordinator of Portland Gray Panthers.