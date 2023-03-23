The news that Walmart is shutting down their two Portland stores is great news for activists in many states, organizing in support of the Walmart Boycott to End Gun Violence.

Mainstream media, locally and nationally, has downplayed boycotts overall, the Walmart Boycott in particular. However, KOIN 6 News recently, generously, allowed boycotters to post a 60-second blurb for the Walmart boycott (on YouTube: “Walmart Boycott — Portland Gray Panthers”).