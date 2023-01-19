Op-ed: Small steps toward solving Oregon’s education crisis

 Beatta Bosworth

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the “Doonesbury” comic strip series mocking Oregon’s education system. Kids who read that comic then now have kids of their own and probably feel our public school system is even worse now than it was then.

The most recent school test results find only 44% of Oregon K-12 students are proficient in reading and less than one-third are proficient in math. Even so, 80% of Oregon students graduate from high school. Once in college, these students find themselves in remedial writing and math classes so they can keep up with their classmates. Employers complain that many high school grads lack basic skills and are not workforce ready.