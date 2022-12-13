The Rev. Chuck Currie
Courtesy photo

As Oregonians gather this year for Christmas, it is worth remembering that thousands in Portland and across the state will mark the day homeless — living in shelters, cars and tents.

Jesus, who consistently demonstrated what the Catholic theologian Gustavo Gutiérrez calls a “preferential option for the poor,” would understand such suffering. He was, after all, born homeless and would become a political refugee far from his birthplace before his first birthday.