I’ll never forget the day my 5-year-old was suspended from school. My child has learning challenges and was working out their frustrations on the playground. They were spinning around and knocked over another child. It wasn’t intentional; this was the only way they knew how to self-regulate at the time.

The school, however, perceived this behavior as aggressive, and the response was a suspension notice. When you think of all the things that might be in store for your 5-year-old at school, that one is probably not on the list.