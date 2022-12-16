121522-viewmundyflavoredtobaccoban

A columnist praises the Multnomah County Commission for banning flavored tobacco products, including vaping products. 

Thank you for your leadership!

Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury and commissioners have just taken action to protect lives, especially for people of color, other marginalized communities and for our kids. The commission’s unanimous approval to end the sale of all flavored tobacco products is a meaningful change that will make kids safer.

