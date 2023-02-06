My time in Portland started at birth, but my roots go back to the 1850s, to relatives who witnessed our city and world change dramatically.
I want to share some of my own experiences regarding change in Portland, not for shock value, but to give you a different perspective on the reality of our current crisis.
I’ve been involved in small daily cleanup of litter around my family’s commercial building for years. While awaiting the train to clear off Division I’ve filled entire bags of trash from abandoned camps. Then one giant cleanup at Delta Park, where a large group of volunteers descended on a camp to quickly fill two 40-yard containers of trash. The houseless people and addicts in the area helped us load, eager to be making their daily misery a bit more tolerable.
I’ll never forget the sight of a woman standing barefoot in the trash pile, rife with feces and needles, picking though trying to save things. As an excavator pulled up a large piece of carpet, dozens of rats scurried in every direction.
We left things better than we found them that day, but those people needed so much more than we could offer.
I will say that this is the city that (sometimes) works. After filling a few trash bags waiting for the train, I called the Central City Concern and in the time the train held up traffic, they dispatched a truck to my location and I was able to throw all the bags into their truck bed. The worker documented a discarded mattress and other large garbage and told me they would be back the next morning to get the rest. We need more of this.
A tremendous number of Portland citizens are eager to help. We need to enable them with tools and use them as a force multiplier. For example, encourage the Adopt One Block program, and publicize numbers to call to have garbage picked up.
Others can help by stopping their own counterproductive behavior. Stop dumping rotting carpets and couches on the street corners with “free” signs. Don’t exacerbate an addict’s misery by piling more refuse on their camps in the name of giving them items you don’t want.
We do have pdxreporter.org for reporting issues within the city.
What does reporting a camp do? It prevents camps from becoming spiraling drug dens. It prevents garbage from piling up, blocking fire hydrants and emergency exits. While Portland puts together rehab options and beds for those on the street, there are specific camps and behaviors that mustn’t be tolerated.
I reported a camp for six months straight, only to see it get flagged and then move 30 feet over to the corner of Grand and Salmon. I watched as residents pulled handfuls of needles out of their tent and dumped them into a sharps container on the sidewalk. A stack of torn-apart bikes sat next to the tent, traffic rushing by blowing discarded foil wrappers (used for smoking fentanyl) across Grand Avenue.
A little child, maybe 3 feet tall, ran down the sidewalk with their parent not too far behind. At that age kids seem to touch everything, bracing their hands on the curb to hop up and jog down a little brick section on their way to soccer around the corner. It was a strange juxtaposition, the innocence of youth and the gritty reality of addiction straining someone later in life.
At what point does that innocent child’s life equal the rights of the drug abusers to openly use, behavior encouraged by our community, which in an effort to be empathetic has become an enabler?
Who will be the sacrificial lamb? At what point will one of those kids become a name of some law in their honor?
Behind the leadership of Clare Briglio and the Central Eastside Industrial Council, the city has initiated a 90-day reset in the Central Eastside. There are actionable steps, concise goals and a lot of optimism behind the plan. I’ve spoken with business owners who have no intention of leaving, and every intention of digging in to make things better. It’s through that inspiration that I plan on digging in, too.
The squeaky wheel gets the grease. This city is in desperate need of a grease gun.