The idea that discrimination in the workplace is wrong isn’t a particularly controversial idea. Oregon law is clear on the subject:
“It is declared the public policy of Oregon that practices of unlawful discrimination against any of its inhabitants … are a matter of state concern and that this discrimination not only threatens the rights and privileges of its inhabitants but menaces the institutions and foundation of a free democratic state.” ORS 659A.006(1)
But saying discrimination is wrong is not the same as ensuring that there are effective measures to stop it. And when it comes to discriminating against workers based on their age, Oregon has a real problem. Fortunately, the Oregon Legislature has the opportunity to fix that this legislative session.
I’ve seen the critical role older workers play in our economy firsthand. For 37 years my wife and I operated our auto repair business in Southeast Portland, learning many lessons about recruiting and retraining good employees. One of the reasons we were able to succeed was our experienced workforce: the average tenure of our technicians and service advisers was over 20 years. As a board member of the business advocacy organization Main Street Alliance, I’ve seen that story repeated throughout Oregon.
But age-based discrimination in the workplace is a real problem, not an academic discussion. A recent study showed that more than three out of five Oregonians aged 40 or older have seen or experienced age discrimination in the workplace. In 2018, bias against older workers cost the U.S. economy an estimated $850 billion in GDP. Low-income, women and BIPOC workers are disproportionately impacted: experiencing extended unemployment, involuntary retirement, under-employment or afraid to change jobs because of age discrimination.
How can this be such a big problem when workplace discrimination is against the law in Oregon? The answer is a little complicated.
In Oregon, age discrimination is covered by an overarching law that governs all forms of workplace discrimination. At the federal level, most discrimination is covered by Title VII of the Civil Rights Act but age is a separate law, the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA). Federal courts have used the
ADEA’s differences from Title VII to take a very narrow view of what constitutes age discrimination compared to other types of discrimination.
While it was never the Oregon Legislature’s intent to treat age discrimination differently than other forms of discrimination, Oregon courts have applied federal ADEA case law, which means that — unlike other victims of discrimination — Oregon victims of age discrimination are often turned away by the court system and left without any remedy for the harms and losses they have suffered.
House Bill 2800 fixes this problem. It clarifies that age discrimination should be treated the same as other forms of workplace discrimination, outlining protections in hiring, firing and treatment in the workplace. Supported by AARP and a broad range of labor, community and advocacy groups, HB 2800 is simple, straightforward and our chance to say that older workers have value, are vital to our economy, and deserve the same rights, protections and respect as everyone else in the workplace. The legislature should pass it as one of the first orders of business this session.
Jim Houser is a retired co-founder of Hawthorne Auto Clinic and board member of the Main Street Alliance.