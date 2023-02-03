The idea that discrimination in the workplace is wrong isn’t a particularly controversial idea. Oregon law is clear on the subject:

“It is declared the public policy of Oregon that practices of unlawful discrimination against any of its inhabitants … are a matter of state concern and that this discrimination not only threatens the rights and privileges of its inhabitants but menaces the institutions and foundation of a free democratic state.” ORS 659A.006(1)

Jim Houser is a retired co-founder of Hawthorne Auto Clinic and board member of the Main Street Alliance.