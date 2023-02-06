Reports indicate that the Regional Arts and Culture Council has recommended that the statue of Abraham Lincoln should not be returned to its place in the South Park Blocks. I hope that Commissioner Carmen Rubio, who oversees the city’s parks and monuments, will not take the Arts Council’s advice.
The statue of Abraham Lincoln does not belong to the Arts Commission, nor even to the City Commission. It belongs to the people of Portland. Before any judgment is passed regarding the return of the statue to its rightful place, the people of Portland should be consulted.
Lincoln is perhaps the most admired figure in American history. Numerous surveys of historians and scholars almost universally name him as our greatest president. Others have called him the greatest American.
Given the great differences between the 2020s and the 1860s it is hard now to fully grasp Lincoln’s achievements. They have become so embedded in our national identity that we take them for granted. We miss how difficult they were to accomplish and how radical they were for their time.
Instead, in these cynical times, many prefer to concentrate on Lincoln’s imperfections rather than his strengths, as if those imperfections alone define him.
Many have recently criticized him for signing the death warrants of 39 Santee Sioux in the wake of the 1862 Santee-U.S. war. Few understand the context. Military courts had condemned 303 Santees to death.
Despite tremendous political pressure for revenge, Lincoln refused to sign the death warrants of 264 of them, saving the lives of nearly 90% of those condemned. Few know now that, with the Civil War ending, Lincoln had turned his attention to reforming what is now the Bureau of Indian Affairs, ensuring more humane and just treatment to Native Americans. Only his assassination ended those efforts.
This brings up the larger issue of race. Some now call Lincoln a racist. Certainly, from our perspective, his stand on racial issues was imperfect. But in his time he was considered by many a radical in his view of our equality as human beings and before the law.
Though some of his early statements can make us cringe now, his ability to evolve, transcending his own upbringing and the outlook of his times is one of the most extraordinary examples of his greatness.
An example of how we fail to grasp Lincoln’s achievements is evident in the way many people now deprecate the Emancipation Proclamation. People of his time understood it very well, despite its limitations and regarded it as the death knell of slavery.
Later, Lincoln’s unprecedented lobbying for the 13th Amendment, ending slavery, was the decisive force in its passage.
While, after Lincoln’s death, Frederick Douglass famously said that Lincoln was “the white man’s president.”
Given that, essentially, only white men could vote then, this is a simple statement of fact. Douglass may in fact have meant no more than that, as he also said later in the same speech, “To (Black men and women) it especially belongs to sound his praises, to preserve and perpetuate his memory, to multiply his statues (!), to hang his pictures high upon your walls, and commend his example, for to you he was a great and glorious friend and benefactor.”
As a diplomat, working in embassies around the world, I saw that virtually every large city had a street named after Lincoln. Many had statues. He is the most admired American in the world.
We all stand on the shoulders of giants, and Abraham Lincoln is perhaps the tallest of those giants. If we have lost our ability to honor him with a statue in a central place in our city the fault does not lie with Lincoln but with ourselves.
Steve Holgate is a retired diplomat and the author of the award-winning novel “Tangier.”