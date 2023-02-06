Reports indicate that the Regional Arts and Culture Council has recommended that the statue of Abraham Lincoln should not be returned to its place in the South Park Blocks. I hope that Commissioner Carmen Rubio, who oversees the city’s parks and monuments, will not take the Arts Council’s advice.

The statue of Abraham Lincoln does not belong to the Arts Commission, nor even to the City Commission. It belongs to the people of Portland. Before any judgment is passed regarding the return of the statue to its rightful place, the people of Portland should be consulted.

Steve Holgate is a retired diplomat and the author of the award-winning novel “Tangier.”