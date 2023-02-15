We represent a grassroots community of Portlanders who want to see School Resource Officers (SROs) back in Portland Public Schools (PPS). So far, more than 600 PPS students, staff, parents and neighbors have signed our petition to the school board, the superintendent, mayor and city council urging restoration of this valuable program.

Our reason is simple — a trained, daily security presence in and around schools, along with existing supports, will act as a deterrent to criminal activity and keep our students, staff and neighborhoods safer. PPS is losing students and we believe school safety retains a diverse student body, staff and funding.

Kimberely Dixon and Kristen Downs, PPS parents and community advocates; Dr. J.W. Matt Hennessee, Inter-Faith Peace & Action Collaborative (IPAC); Antoinette Edwards, Community Elder and retired director of Portland’s Office for Violence Prevention (OVP)