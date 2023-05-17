Replacing the I-5 Interstate Bridge is not a solution for anything

John Charles Jr.

 Courtesy photo: Cascade Policy Institute

Over the next four weeks, the Oregon Legislature will decide whether to make a down payment of $1 billion to replace the I-5 Interstate Bridge connecting Portland with Vancouver. The total cost of the bridge is unknown but is estimated to be around $6 billion.

The Legislature should reject this allocation and shut down planning altogether on the Interstate Bridge Replacement Project (IBRP).

John Charles Jr. is president and CEO of Cascade Policy Institute, a nonprofit policy research organization based in Portland