Antisemitism has no place in Oregon. Hate has no place in Oregon. We are a community that values diversity and stands united with our Jewish brothers and sisters. We have witnessed this rise in antisemitic attacks worldwide. We cannot be passive or silent as these attacks happen in our community or anywhere.
In Oregon, a man charged with arson and bias crimes in Multnomah County for vandalizing two Jewish synagogues and setting fire to a mosque is now facing federal hate crime charges. The Anti-Defamation League reports a significant rise in threats, crimes and other hateful acts — Jewish businesses vandalized, synagogues graffitied, individuals assaulted and accosted. These evil acts, just as much as those attacks on our Muslim brothers and sisters, that are embraced by extremists and ignorant political rhetoric must be called out.
As we recently celebrated the struggle, dream and legacy of The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., we are reminded of his words about our force to confront evil: “The whole history of life is the history of a struggle between good and evil. Evil is ultimately doomed by the powerful, insurgent forces of good.”
It is incumbent upon us to stand up for all God’s children without discrimination, regardless of religious belief. It is our responsibility to confront evil.
The Rev. Dr. Rodney Page, EMO Executive Director Emeritus, Portland resident.
Portland resident Jan Musgrove Elfers, former EMO Executive Director/President
Portland resident Frank J. So, current EMO President.
Ecumenical Ministries of Oregon (EMO) is a statewide association of faith partners working together to improve the lives of Oregonians through direct service programs, ecumenical and interreligious dialogue, creation justice and public policy advocacy. EMO remains committed to the humanity in every person and working towards a more inclusive and accepting world for everyone. EMO is the oldest and largest organization of its kind in the nation. We represent a network of 15 Christian denominations and over 80 faith communities who stand for justice and equality.