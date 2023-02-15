Legislators Chris Gorsek and Susan McLain argue we must “invest” in a replacement Interstate Bridge now. Why?

They never address the $7.5 billion projected cost, nor ODOT’s poor track record in delivering transportation projects on budget. In the failed Columbia River Crossing, the bridge itself was $792 million, less than one quarter of the $3.5 billion price tag.

John Ley is a resident of Vancouver, WA.