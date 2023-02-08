Every parent wants the best for their child. But many working parents don’t have enough money to provide a safe and nurturing environment for their children, free from homelessness, hunger and toxic stress. The financial challenges of raising a family are more pronounced for Oregonians of color, who endure institutional and systemic barriers.

Researchers have found that not having basics — food, shelter, or health care, for instance — inflicts long-term, sometimes irreparable harm on children. From physical and mental health to school performance, to earnings when they become adults, children who grow up in poverty are more likely to fare worse than those who do not. Poverty prevents children from realizing their dreams, undermining the growth, development and security necessary for kids to thrive.

Rep. Andrea Valderrama represents House District 47 in outer East Portland. Sen. Wlnsvey Campos, a school based health advocate, represents Senate District 18, Aloha, Beaverton, Hillsboro and parts of unincorporated Washington County. Rep. Lisa Reynolds, a pediatrician, represents House District 34 in Washington County. Rep. Dacia Grayber represents House District 28, including Southwest Portland and East Beaverton.