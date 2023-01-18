012523-columnoralhealthcare

MILLER

Oregon’s dental care system is experiencing a workforce crisis. The problem lies not in the number of dentists, but rather in a shortage of other core members of the dental care team: the dental assistants and hygienists who perform a wide range of services, from washing and disinfecting instruments to cleaning and polishing patients’ teeth.

Without adequate support staff, dentists must cut back hours and the number of patients they serve — reducing access to care. As dentists ourselves, we know firsthand that oral health is critically linked to our patients’ overall health. That’s why we are supporting a workforce funding package in the 2023 legislative session that will begin to reverse this crisis and protect Oregonians’ access to the dental care they need.