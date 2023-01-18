Oregon’s dental care system is experiencing a workforce crisis. The problem lies not in the number of dentists, but rather in a shortage of other core members of the dental care team: the dental assistants and hygienists who perform a wide range of services, from washing and disinfecting instruments to cleaning and polishing patients’ teeth.
Without adequate support staff, dentists must cut back hours and the number of patients they serve — reducing access to care. As dentists ourselves, we know firsthand that oral health is critically linked to our patients’ overall health. That’s why we are supporting a workforce funding package in the 2023 legislative session that will begin to reverse this crisis and protect Oregonians’ access to the dental care they need.
Spearheaded by the Oregon Dental Association, this legislation will support local businesses, create career opportunities and improve access to oral health care. It’s supported by a broad coalition of dental care providers, health care organizations and educational institutions, including Oregon Health & Science University, Portland Public Schools, the Oregon Dental Hygienists’ Association and Care Oregon, to name a few.
First, the bill would provide $5 million to dental assisting and hygiene programs at Oregon community colleges. This investment will enable community colleges to build on their strong, existing programs by increasing enrollment and capacity, recruiting and retaining instructors and providing scholarships for students from diverse backgrounds.
Second, the bill would support high school health professional programs, providing $5 million to expand career and technical education in Oregon high schools and grow the pipeline of students interested in becoming dental assistants and hygienists.
Third, this legislation prioritizes rural and other underserved communities hit hardest by health care staffing shortages. It would provide $7 million for the Oregon Health Authority to expand eligibility for existing incentives to include all oral health professionals serving priority communities — including not only dentists, but also dental hygienists, dental assistants, dental therapists and dental community health aides working with underserved populations across the state.
Finally, the bill would provide $1 million for dental career education for tribal youth, and it would allocate $2 million for the creation of a chairside dental assisting training module. While dentists are currently allowed to train assistants on the job, a training module would create more opportunities, especially in rural areas without nearby college programs.
The dental assistant shortage is not a new problem — even before the pandemic, there were too few dental assistants to meet Oregonians’ needs — but the pandemic has made it much worse.
In 2021, the Oregon Employment Department identified dental assisting as one of the most challenging roles to fill among vacant health care jobs. In 2022, the Oregon Talent Assessment found that 9% of the state’s approximately 5,500 dental assistant positions were still vacant.
Both nationally and here in Oregon, dentists have experimented with recruitment strategies to close the gap; for example, an American Dental Association survey found more than 75% of dentists had increased compensation to attract applicants for open support positions.
But there simply aren’t enough aspiring dental care professionals in the pipeline. In Oregon, credentials associated with dental assistant careers were awarded at only half the rate of average annual job openings, according to the 2022 Talent Assessment: Just 300 credentials were awarded for more than 600 vacant positions.
If legislators are serious about access to oral health care, we must focus on where we can make the greatest impact. Right now, that is through dental assistant and hygienist training and education. Investing in the workforce today will help to ensure that all Oregonians can access dental care now and in the future.
Sen. Cedric Hayden, R-Roseburg, serves in the Oregon Senate; Reps. Hai Pham, D-Hillsboro, and Cyrus Javadi, R-Tillamook, serve in the Oregon House; Dr. Mark Miller is president of Oregon Dental Association Board of Trustees.